NBA Bubble Update: Anthony Davis dons Kareem goggles at practice, Michael Porter Jr. promotes Coronavirus conspiracy theory

The NBA season is finally here. With several weeks of practices and scrimmages in the NBA bubble, the teams are finally ready for the seeding games. With professional basketball right around the corner, activities in the NBA bubble are being watched from all over the world.

Anthony Davis shows up for Lakers' practice in goggles

Anthony Davis, who got poked in the eye during the second scrimmage in the NBA bubble, was unable to play for a few days due to damage to his eye. But today he showed up at practice donning the classic sports goggles and looked very similar to the Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself.

LeBron's got a new nickname for AD 🥽 pic.twitter.com/BdgaHwAj22 — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2020

LeBron James posted a picture on his Instagram story about the resemblance between the two. He even nicknamed his fellow teammate as Anthony Jabbar-Davis.

Michael Porter Jr. under fire for coronavirus comments

Michael Porter Jr. in action for the Denver Nuggets

Nuggets' young star Michael Porter Jr. is in hot water over his comments while answering a question on Snapchat about the ongoing pandemic saying:

"Personally I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It's being used for population control in terms of being able to control the masses of people. The whole world is being controlled."

He also went on to say that he has never been vaccinated in his life. Snaochat was quick to step in and delete the video but not before it went viral on social media.

Michael Porter Jr. on COVID-19 - “Personally I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It's being used for population control in terms of being able to control the masses of people. The whole world is being controlled." pic.twitter.com/r1JqIjUWwT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 29, 2020

We are yet to hear from Michael Porter Jr. after the fallout of his statements that many consider ignorant and insensitive.

GM Rob Pelinka speaks about Lakers' expectations in the NBA bubble

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

Today, Lakers' GM Rob Pelinka sat down with NBA on TNT host Ernie Johnson for a chat on various issues from social justice to the Lakers' ambitions. Pelinka spoke about the how difficult the upcoming three months are going to be saying:

"This is going to be a mental grind to be three months away from your family. I think the team that has the greatest togetherness is going to have an advantage."

ICYMI: @TurnerSportsEJ was joined by @Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka on #NBATogether with Ernie Johnson. #NBAVoices https://t.co/lP7jUi1WtJ — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2020

He spoke about the Lakers' brotherhood saying:

"Earlier at our scrimmage games, we've had one of the loudest benches. These guys love each other, they're brothers."

The Lakers have great ambitions this season as they hope to win it all in the NBA bubble this year.

Troy Daniels talks smack at the bowling alley in the NBA bubble

In a video posted on his Instagram story, Troy Daniels demonstarted his excellent bowling form as he decimated teammate Monte Morris at a round of bowling during their time off in the NBA bubble.

only rule of trash talk is you gotta back it up 🎳 🗣🗣 @troydaniels pic.twitter.com/CjNB8shReR — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 30, 2020

Daniels was seen trash talking during Morris' turn and he backed it up with a clean strike.

