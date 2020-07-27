NBA Bubble Update: Kyrie Irving pledges 1.5 million dollars to WNBA players not in Orlando, while Ja Morant organises a special surprise for his mother

As we move closer to the restart of the season, things are getting interesting in the NBA bubble.

The NBA scrimmage matches have already begun and we have seen some interesting results. These matches will serve as the perfect way to warm up for the players, before the actual action begins on 30th July.

Let’s catch up with what went down in the NBA bubble today.

LeBron James gives fans a first look at the Nike LeBron 18 "James Gang"

LA Lakers superstar and 4-time NBA MVP LeBron James gave basketball fans a sneak peek of his new kicks, the Nike LeBron 18 "James Gang". The speciality of these shoes is that it has illustrations by James’ daughter Zhuri.

Fans will be impatiently waiting for LeBron James to debut these shoes on the court in a marquee matchup against the LA Clippers on 30th July in the NBA bubble.

.@KingJames gives a first look at the Nike LeBron 18 "James Gang" pic.twitter.com/K49hm3ZuIL — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) July 27, 2020

CJ McCollum shares a light moment with Miami Heat star Andre Iguodala

Portland Trail Blazers' star shooting guard CJ McCollum had light banter with Iguodala when the latter commented ‘travel’ on a highlight reel posted of him on social media site Twitter.

Kent Bazemore had initially commented on the video, which prompted Iguodala and then eventually McCollum to join in. The video shows McCollum shooting a step back three after crossing over his opponent.

You can check out the conversation here -

Lol I’m stepping back all summer https://t.co/UAoMp3I3BY — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 27, 2020

Kyrie Irving pledges a $1.5 million fund for WNBA players

Brooklyn Nets' superstar point guard Kyrie Irving is a prominent figure in the basketball fraternity when it comes to promotion of social causes.

In support of WNBA players who are choosing to sit out the 2020 WNBA season due to personal, professional, health, and/or safety-related reasons, Kyrie Irving has started a $1.5 million fund. This gesture will be welcomed by the WNBA players as it helps them cope with the problems incurred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving in the NBA bubble due to his injury rehab.

Grizzlies' star rookie Ja Morant surprises his mom with a brand new car

To say that Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant is having a good season would be an understatement. After being picked number 2 in the NBA draft, Morant has been electric for the Grizzlies and is a favourite to win the Rookie of The Year award.

In a wholesome gesture, the point guard was seen gifting his mother a brand new car. Morant’s mother couldn’t control her excitement after seeing the surprise. You can check out the video here -

Matisse Thybulle records new vlog in the NBA bubble

Philadelphia 76ers star Matisse Thybulle has gained a lot of popularity since entering the NBA bubble. His vlogs in the NBA bubble have gained a massive fan following.

In the latest episode from the NBA bubble, the 76ers rookie is seen doing some yoga in his room, followed by practice at the court with his teammates. He then takes us around the NBA bubble and eventually settles for a conversation with his teammate Tobias Harris.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the next update from the rookie from the NBA bubble.

