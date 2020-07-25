NBA Bubble Vlog: Washington Wizards show off insane sneaker collections, Troy Daniels encounters wildlife on the golf course

Now that more than a week has passed in the NBA bubble, we are getting to see more of the players' training and preparation for games.

Some players have been vlogging their day-to-day events, and this gives us an opportunity to witness the behind the scenes action of what might be known as the most peculiar NBA season in history.

With players from various teams uploading NBA bubble vlogs every few days, there is no shortage of content for ardent NBA fans.

Troy Brown Jr. shows us Wizards' shoe collections in new NBA bubble vlog

Washington Wizards will look to Rui Hachimura to lead them into the playoffs

In his latest episode of 'Ballin in the Bubble' Troy Brown Jr. asked his teammates to show off their sneakers in the bubble.

Ian Mahinmi was up first, showing off his colorful collection of sneakers that he had designed himself. He claimed that there was nobody on the team with better shoe game than him. He was adamant that his collection of sneakers was better than Rui Hachimura's.

This led to Hachimura showing off his collection. Hachimura, who has signed a shoe deal with the Jordan brand, had a wonderful collection of limited edition Jordans. All of them agreed that the Jordan 3s are the most comfortable shoes.

Hachimura kept bringing out more and more shoes and they joked that he was being like P.J. Tucker, who is an avid collector of sneakers. Mahinmi then suggested that the fans watching the vlog should decide who has the better shoe game of the two.

Advertisement

Later, Troy took us inside the NBA arena and showed us some of his highlights in the scrimmage against the Denver Nuggets. We also got to see some exclusive footage of the Wizards' locker room and the press conference green room.

Also Read: NBA Bubble Update: Lonzo Ball takes up bowling commentary, Kyle Kuzma gets an unexpected birthday surprise

Troy Daniels spends his day off golfing in the NBA bubble

Troy Daniels is a very fond of former teammate LeBron James' signature shoes

After a hard week of practice, Denver Nuggets' Troy Daniels finally had a day off. He began the vlog by showing off his clubs and then headed out to lunch with his former teammate Kemba Walker. The atmosphere in the bubble seemed to be very peaceful.

He then spent a significant part of the afternoon on the golf course. This was a unique view of something most players have vlogged about while in the NBA bubble.

We got a great view of the lush green meadows and also saw glimpses of wildlife. There were deer and turkeys roaming the course, which was quite an unexpected sight. The NBA bubble truly appeared like heaven that has been set aside from the rest of the world.

Daniels ran into Donovan Mitchell who was out golfing as well. Mitchell, who is also a golf aficionado, called himself 'Tiger Hood'. The players had a laugh about Mitchell chucking the balls rather than using his golf clubs.

After returning to his room, Daniels raved about LeBron James' signature Nike shoes for being the most comfortable shoes right now. He ended the video with a look into the player's lounge, showing us the gaming setups, ping pong tables, board games and the snack bar.

We hope to see more and more vlogs from these players as the season progresses, for each vlog gives us a unique view into the players' lives in the NBA bubble.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine on the radar of New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets