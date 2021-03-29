NBA Buyout Market 2021: 3 Players whom Miami Heat can target if they become available

The Miami Heat were unable to complete a deal for Kyle Lowry and have already lost out on LaMarcus Aldridge in the NBA buyout market. They managed to acquire Victor Oladipo and Nemanja Bjelica before the trade deadline but they still have a roster that isn't performing cohesively.

Injuries and COVID-related absences hurt the Miami Heat at the start of the season. But Erik Spoelstra's unit continues to have patchy runs despite most players being healthy. The Heat are currently on a six-game losing streak and need some reinforcements.

NBA Buyout Market 2021: 3 Players that would round out Miami Heat's roster

The Miami Heat will be missing out on Kelly Olynyk's volume scoring following his move to the Houston Rockets as part of the Victor Oladipo trade. They'll probably be looking to acquire another two-way forward if Trevor Ariza continues to struggle. They're also amongst the worst shooting teams in the league.

On that note, here are three players whom the Miami Heat can target in the NBA buyout market if they become available.

#1 Otto Porter Jr. (Orlando Magic)

Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr.'s shooting, length and defensive ability make him the perfect fit alongside Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo. Porter is versatile enough to switch between the four and the five. He's a three-level scorer who can get a bucket from anywhere on the court.

The Chicago Bulls gave up on Porter following his bad run of injuries. However, he was able to shine in a limited role this season, averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He's also shot the ball at 40.4% from downtown for his career. The Miami Heat could certainly use his 3-and-D ability in close games.

Advertisement

Porter Jr. was dealt to the Orlando Magic in the Nikola Vucevic trade. He earns $28.4 million this year but it's in his interest to request a buyout. He's a free agent in the summer and needs to prove himself to get a decent contract. That won't happen if he's sticking around on a Magic team that's looking to tank the season.

#2 Ben McLemore (Houston Rockets)

Ben McLemore (right)

Ben McLemore had the time of his life playing alongside James Harden last season. McLemore's pure shooting ability and quick release allowed him to average 10.1 points on 40% shooting from range.

The situation has changed entirely this year with Harden moving to the Brooklyn Nets. McLemore has struggled from the field, but some of it also has to do with the Houston Rockets' bad form. On an expiring deal, the sharpshooter is expendable to the Rockets and could request a buyout in search of better pastures.

Advertisement

Ben McLemore isn't a good defender but the Miami Heat could make use of his offensive ability. Just slotting him alongside Duncan Robinson would improve the floor spacing for the Heat. It would also ease the pressure off Robinson, who's had his own struggles due to the increased attention he's receiving from the opposition.

#3 Rodney Hood (Toronto Raptors)

Rodney Hood pulls up for a shot

Rodney Hood was moved to the Toronto Raptors by the Portland Trail Blazers in the Norman Powell trade. The 6'8 forward hasn't had a great campaign this year but he's only returning from a torn Achilles tendon.

Rodney Hood could play the role for which the Miami Heat initially signed Trevor Ariza. Hood was averaging 11 points per game while shooting at 50.6% from the field and 49.3% from downtown in the 2019-20 season before his injury. It'll take some time to find that shooting rhythm again but he's already doing well defensively.

Advertisement

First 2 in the black & red for @rodneyhood pic.twitter.com/ZKMUPgOiGJ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 27, 2021

Rodney Hood is owed $10.4 million this year and the Raptors might find it a tad too expensive if they continue to lose. If Hood does get bought out, the Miami Heat are unlikely to receive much competition for him in the buyout market.

Also read: NBA Buyout Market 2021: 3 Players whom LA Lakers can target if they become available