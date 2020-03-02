NBA Buyout Market: Los Angeles Lakers waive Troy Daniels, will become free agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have decided to open up a roster spot heading into March, by letting guard Troy Daniels go. Agent Mark Bartelstein (Troy's representative) let ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski know of the franchise's decision:

Lakers will waive G Troy Daniels, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Two sides had been working together to find a solution that will give Daniels an opportunity elsewhere, and also give Lakers an open roster spot into March. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2020

Daniels came off the bench for the purple and gold in all 41 games and averaged 4.2 points (39.2 FG%) and 1.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per contest. Connecting on 35.7 percent of his triples in LA, Troy made sure he stretched the floor efficiently for his team as long as he was on the court.

The VCU product holds career averages 6.6 points (39.7 3P%) and 1.3 rebounds per game. He now has the opportunity to look for a more suitable role on a team looking to accommodate his services. According to Coach Frank Vogel, the Lakers, on the other hand, mean to enjoy flexibility.

"We do not have another move imminent but we wanted to maintain flexibility."

While the team is yet to meet Dion Waiters, it has been projected that he is expected to take Daniels' spot on the squad. In the three games he has played this year, the 6-foot-3 guard put up 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He also shot 38.5 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from deep, while being suspended by the Heat multiple times due to “conduct detrimental to the team”.

