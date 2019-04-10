×
NBA: Celtics end their regular season with win over Wizards

Vîbüdh Dixit
CONTRIBUTOR
News
22   //    10 Apr 2019, 19:29 IST

Terry Rozier in action for the Boston Celtics
Terry Rozier in action for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics ended their 2018-19 NBA regular season on a high with a 116-110 win at Washington against the Wizards, The Celtics end the season with 49 wins, which may be disappointing for some fans given how high the expectations were at the start of the season, However, there is no doubt Boston can step up in the playoffs and reach the NBA Finals.

With the fourth seed already clinched, most of the regular rotation guys had the night off as the reserves were given a chance in the regular-season finale vs the Washington Wizards.

There were as many as seven double-digit scorers for the Celtics and Terry Rozier led all scorers with 21 points, The Celtics would really like Rozier to step up with similar performances in the [layoffs whenever needed; he could make some serious impact from the bench.

Semi Ojeleye, Brad Wanamaker, R.J. Hunter all had an impressive game, as all of them chipped in with 17 points each.


Brad Stevens might not be happy with the way the Regular Season has gone but The Celtics have the potential to go deep into the playoffs
Brad Stevens might not be happy with the way the Regular Season has gone but The Celtics have the potential to go deep into the playoffs

It also ended a disastrous season for the Wizards with them finishing at 32-50, their worst record in sic years, They should being to look for answers in the offseason.

The Celtics themselves have been underwhelming by their standards and should be happy that this regular season is over.

The fourth-seeded Celtics will be up against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. It is expected to be a competitive series but the Celtics should be hopeful of going through.

The Celtics should forget about the regular season and start afresh. If they play hard, play as a team, then they have the talent to beat anyone.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Washington Wizards Kyrie Irving Terry Rozier NBA top 20 NBA Players NBA Predictions
Vîbüdh Dixit
CONTRIBUTOR
Once a Celtic,Always a Celtic.
