“If Bron doesn’t leave and go over there, there’s a lot of things people would have never did” - 1x NBA champion says he stands by his statement after saying LeBron James “ruined basketball”

LeBron James has been one of the top NBA players of the last twenty years. However, former teammate Iman Shumpert believes LeBron ruined basketball.

Iman Shumpert joined LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers to win an NBA championship, but Shumpert believes basketball was already ruined. Shumpert claimed that James ruined basketball when he left Cleveland the first time.

While Iman Shumpert has made this claim before, he doubled down on it during an interview with "VladTv." Shumpert also further explained his original comments, saying:

"Yeah, I think the clip it did what they needed it to do, but I still stand on that. If Bron doesn't leave and go over there, there's a lot of things people would have never did 'cause everybody used to be like, you don't do that. That was just the mindset of it."

Player mobility is a significant aspect of building a contender in the modern NBA. Many players who change teams do so to reach a winning situation.

Ultimately, the NBA is about winning, and players and teams will imitate whatever needs to be done to win. Shumpert also feels winning is why so many people emulate Steph Curry. Shumpert said:

"It's like what I said about Steph. I'm, like, bro, I'm no longer in that mindset that's so small. I'm just, like, we shouldn't be shooting threes. I can't say that no more. This has been consistent and now it's opened up to where everybody can shoot better. Now you look around the league. Jump shots are everywhere, there's so many people you can't leave open."

Shumpert believes that winning will cause teams to keep imitating their success.

LeBron James changed basketball by finding a different way to win, just like Steph Curry has done

LeBron James and Steph Curry have changed the basketball game by winning differently.

Shumpert claimed that LeBron James and Steph Curry ruined the game by demonstrating new ways to win. Shumpert also believes that no one would care about the 3-point shot if Curry hadn't demonstrated its effectiveness, saying:

"If Steph don't win shooting threes, do you think they'll be all these shooters? No, the NBA would be shaped with more people that can attack. People that could fly and do that because that's what you know I'm saying. The NBA don't even care if people don't. Sometimes you don't even care. No one cares."

Many Steph Curry fans and fans of other elite 3-point shooters are certainly benefitting from the modern game. LeBron James' desire to win also led to him changing the game through player mobility.

LeBron James changed the game after losing during his first run in Cleveland. Whether or not he ruined it is up for debate.

