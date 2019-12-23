NBA Christmas Day Schedule | What games are taking place on 25th December 2019?

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James are all set to collide on Christmas Day

Perhaps the most important day of basketball during the regular season, playing NBA games on Christmas Day is a tradition that began in 1947 when the New York Knicks hosted and beat the Providence Steamrollers at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

In recent years, we've seen some of the biggest rivals facing off against one another on Christmas Day. On most occasions, we have the strongest teams in the league at the time locking horns against each other. Past season's finalists have also been put in matchups for 25th December in the past.

This year is no different with five match-ups filling the quota for Christmas Day basketball. Without further ado, let us have a look at this year's NBA Christmas Day schedule.

NBA Games on Christmas Day

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON (12:00 PM ET) Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA (2:30 PM ET) Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA (5:00 PM ET) Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA (8:00 PM ET) New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets - Pepsi Center, Denver, CO (10:30 PM ET)

Where to watch Christmas Day basketball

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors (12:00 PM ET) - ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, Sportsnet One Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers (2:30 PM ET) - ABC Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors (5:00 PM ET) - ABC Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers (8:00 PM ET) - ABC, ESPN New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets (10:30 PM ET) - ESPN, FOX Sports New Orleans, Altitude Sports

Lakers Christmas Game

The Lakers have struggled whenever either of LeBron or AD has missed games

As can be seen from the schedule above, the Los Angeles Lakers will be featuring in the marquee clash of Christmas Day as the purple and gold will take on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in the battle for supremacy in LA and possibly, the Western Conference. LeBron James' side will be entering the game on the back of a slump of sorts, with the Lakers having dropped each of their last three games. The Clippers too suffered a tough loss against the OKC Thunder in their last game and will be looking to regain some momentum.

Warriors Christmas Game

Steph Curry is all set to miss Christmas Day action

As has been the trend in the last few years, the most important clash of Christmas Day is generally reserved for last year's finalists. While the Warriors will be facing off against the Houston Rockets, their decision to shut down marquee players following injuries to superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry means that this will most likely be a one-sided affair. Expect James Harden and co. to bag a convincing victory.