NBA Christmas: Which team has won the most games? 

Besides the finals, NBA Christmas is arguably the biggest day of the season for the league. Between the cool shoes, the customized jerseys, and the great matchups, the NBA knows how to make basketball a little more special on Dec. 25.

The NBA has played games on Christmas since their second year as a league, 1947. The LA Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, and the Washington Wizards round out the top five for teams with the most wins on Christmas day.

NBA releases National TV schedule for Christmas (Lebron vs Doncic), opening night https://t.co/F1KdZfo3xz — Sportando (@Sportando) December 2, 2020

LA Lakers have the most NBA Christmas Day wins

The LA Lakers have the most NBA Christmas Day wins with 23. The Lakers have played in 46 Christmas games and have a .500 record at 23-23. They will have a chance to increase their record this year as they will be facing off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Although the LA Lakers have the most wins, they do not have the highest winning percentage on NBA Christmas Day. The team with the highest win percentage is the Miami Heat, with an impressive 83 percent win percentage and a record of 10-2.

Some other notable winning percentages on NBA Christmas are the Portland Trailblazers at 77.8, the Utah Jazz at 71.4, and the Washington Wizards at 69.9.

NBA Christmas Day highlights 🎄 pic.twitter.com/M4kmbf63XL — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) December 19, 2020

The New York Knicks have the most games played on NBA Christmas

The New York Knicks have the second-most wins on Christmas Day with 22. However, the Knicks have played 53 games on Christmas, the most on Dec. 25th out of every franchise. New York only has a winning percentage of 41.5 percent with a record of 22-31.

The last time the Knicks played on Christmas Day was in 2018 where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here are the 10 teams with the most wins on NBA Christmas:

1. La Lakers, 23 (Playing Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25, 2020)

2. New York Knicks, 22

3. Philadelphia 76ers, 18

4. Sacramento Kings, 18

5. Washington Wizards, 16

6. Boston Celtics, 15 (Playing the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 25, 2020)

7. Portland Trailblazers, 14

8. Golden State Warriors, 13 (Playing the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 25, 2020)

9. Chicago Bulls, 13

10. Phoenix Suns 12