NBA City Edition jerseys revealed: Here's all you need to know

The 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition jerseys were unveiled earlier today to honor the NBA’s 75th Anniversary.

The release was made today to officially mark the very first NBA game in history that featured the New York Knicks taking on the Toronto Huskies on November 1, 1946. All 30 teams' jerseys designed by Nike had representations of various historic elements of each team's history.

➡️: Today marks the 75th Anniversary of the first game in league history between Toronto and New York.TONIGHT at 7:30pm/et on NBA TV, the @nyknicks and @Raptors tip off #NBA75 Classic Matchups throughout the landmark 75th Anniversary Season!➡️: app.link.nba.com/e/NBATV Today marks the 75th Anniversary of the first game in league history between Toronto and New York.TONIGHT at 7:30pm/et on NBA TV, the @nyknicks and @Raptors tip off #NBA75 Classic Matchups throughout the landmark 75th Anniversary Season!➡️: app.link.nba.com/e/NBATV https://t.co/UHSfCRezjI

Nike became the official apparel partner of the NBA in 2017 on an eight-year deal, taking over from Adidas, whose contract expired in 2017. Nike has the sole global right to design and manufacture jerseys and warm-up/training kits for all 30 teams till 2025, pending a contract renewal. Unlike the contract with Adidas, Nike was allowed to input its logo on all on-court uniforms, making them the first in NBA history.

What you need to know about the NBA City Edition jerseys

NBA City Edition jerseys were made for every team, with each team getting a unique design that speaks to their history and iconic moments shared in the NBA. Most teams' jersey designs are a sight of wonder that will surely light up the court, but some decided to retain their previous season thread.

The Chicago Bulls jersey took a stroll down memory lane to the '80s and '90s, paying regards to the Michael Jordan era, with red and black pinstripes and Chicago text slanted across the chest.

The iconic dinosaur of the Toronto Raptors was reintegrated in a black and gold designed jersey, with a well-spaced zigzag stripe on the shirt and shorts.

The Brooklyn Nets jersey was designed using various mixtures from their history, from the red side trim of the Jason Kidd period to the wordmark from the '80s.

Minneapolis' history with the L.A. Lakers was honored in their thread with a combination of sky blue on the edges of their shorts and a base color of purple.

The Boston Celtics jersey took a different turn, honoring their legendary coach and general manager, Red Auerbach, with a callout on the shorts while retaining the classic Celtics green and white.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers played it a little safe maintaining their original thread but with some more color variations.

The jerseys are on display on the NBA's official site and are expected to make their way to stores soon to satisfy the urges of fans and lovers of the game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar