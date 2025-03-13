NBA Coach of the Year (COY) rankings 2024-25: Steve Kerr’s return shakes up Week 20 as postseason picture takes shape

The NBA regular season is winding down with just a month left, meaning only a few more editions of our weekly rankings remain. The play-in tournament tips off on April 15, and several teams have already locked in playoff berths, including the conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder.

Ad

As the postseason picture becomes clearer, so do the NBA Coach of the Year rankings, which continue to shift weekly, especially as teams make late-season playoff pushes.

Here are the top five candidates after Week 20.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five NBA Coach of the Year candidates after Week 20

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

#5. Steve Kerr (Last week’s ranking: Unranked)

Making his first appearance in the rankings since Week 5, Steve Kerr returns as the Golden State Warriors are surging at the perfect time. They’ve rattled off five straight wins, improving to 37-28 and climbing to sixth in the Western Conference.

Ad

Trending

While much of their success can be attributed to going 12-1 since acquiring Jimmy Butler, Kerr’s coaching brilliance has been just as huge.

#4. Mark Daigneault (Last week’s ranking: #5)

Even without key rotation players Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso, the OKC Thunder went on the road and took down the Boston Celtics. They weathered a first-half barrage of 15 made 3s from the defending champs and responded with elite defensive adjustments, limiting Boston to just 5-for-27 from deep in the second half.

Ad

This defensive tenacity has defined Mark Daigneault’s Thunder all season, and their league-best defensive rating has helped secure a playoff berth.

#3. Taylor Jenkins (Last week’s ranking: Unranked)

Despite missing Jaren Jackson Jr., the Memphis Grizzlies are not only surviving but thriving down the stretch, thanks to Taylor Jenkins’ ability to maximize his bench and trust his role players.

They’ve won four straight and now sit at No. 2 in the Western Conference, overtaking the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers, following a gritty victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Ad

#2. J.B. Bickerstaff (Last week’s ranking: #2)

J.B. Bickerstaff retains the No. 2 spot as his Detroit Pistons remain on track for their first playoff appearance since 2019. At 37-29, they hold the No. 6 seed in the East, five games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks for the final guaranteed postseason spot.

Additionally, they are in a statistical tie with the No. 4 Milwaukee Bucks and No. 5 Indiana Pacers, meaning a strong finish could secure them a home-court advantage in the first round.

Ad

#1. Kenny Atkinson (Last week’s ranking: #1)

Kenny Atkinson has guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to the first official playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. They’ve now won 15 straight games — remarkably, their second 15-game win streak this season.

With a month left in the regular season, Atkinson remains the front-runner for the award, and at this point, it’s his to lose.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback