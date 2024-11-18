NBA Coach of the Year (COY) rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 4 ft. Ime Udoka

The NBA season is officially one month in! We've seen unexpected twists, notable injuries and record-breaking performances dominate the headlines, while a few teams are beginning to separate themselves as serious contenders.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, led by their new coach Kenny Atkinson, remain the league's lone unbeaten team, but others are quickly gaining momentum. Will Atkinson hold onto his lead? Here’s a breakdown of the top five Coach of the Year contenders after Week 4.

Top five NBA Coach of the Year candidates after Week 4

#5. JJ Redick (Last week’s ranking: Unranked)

JJ Redick - Source: Imagn

After topping this list in Week 1 but falling off since, JJ Redick has made a strong comeback. This week, he coached the LA Lakers to a perfect 4-0 record, extending their winning streak to five games.

LeBron James continues to dominate, while rookie Dalton Knecht is finding his groove, helping the team withstand Rui Hachimura’s absence. Redick’s leadership has propelled the Lakers back into home-court advantage territory, with the team now sitting No. 4 in the West.

#4. Ime Udoka (Last week’s ranking: Unranked)

Ime Udoka - Source: Imagn

Ime Udoka has transformed the Houston Rockets into one of the league’s hottest teams, winners of five straight. His impact on defense has been undeniable, with the Rockets posting the second-best defensive rating of Week 4 (93.2) and the second-best net rating (15.9).

Udoka has struck the perfect balance, trusting his young talents like Tari Eason and Amen Thompson while utilizing his veteran players effectively.

#3. Joe Mazzulla (Last week’s ranking: #2)

Joe Mazzulla - Source: Imagn

The Boston Celtics under Joe Mazzulla dropped one game this week — their NBA Cup opener against the Atlanta Hawks — but that was an outlier in an otherwise dominant stretch.

Boston remains No. 2 in the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record, boasting the league’s best offensive rating for the week (125.4). Through the first month, Mazzulla has kept the Celtics firmly in the championship conversation.

#2. Steve Kerr (Last week’s ranking: #2)

Steve Kerr - Source: Imagn

Steve Kerr’s Golden State Warriors are on a roll, going undefeated in Week 4 with impressive wins over the OKC Thunder, reigning Western Conference champs Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors have claimed the No. 1 spot in the competitive Western Conference, showing their hot start is no fluke. They had the fifth-best offensive rating (119.0) in Week 4.

#1. Kenny Atkinson (Last week’s ranking: #1)

Kenny Atkinson - Source: Imagn

Once again, Kenny Atkinson leads the pack. The Cleveland Cavaliers added four more wins this week, extending their unbeaten streak to an incredible 15-0. Atkinson’s Cavaliers boast the NBA's best offensive rating since the season started (122.1) and the second-best net rating (11.5). His system is clicking on all fronts and his team shows few signs of slowing down.

For the third week running, Atkinson holds the top spot.

