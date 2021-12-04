NBA Coach of the Year: December 4th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The 2021-22 NBA season hasn't been ideal for many teams so far. Many rosters have been bit by the injury bug, and have been unable to keep up with the healthy ones. However, the championship contenders have started to separate themselves from the rest. Meanwhile, the mid-table teams are striving to reach the playoffs without negotiating the NBA play-in tournament.

The Boston Celtics have underwhelmed this season; they are ninth in the East with a 12-11 record. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are eighth in the West, with an 11-12 record. The Sacramento Kings look nowhere close to ending their playoff drought, while the New Orleans Pelicans' postseason aspirations might be over, as Zion Williamson continues to be sidelined.

The Washington Wizards were spectacular to begin the season, but have now lost four of their last seven games. The Milwaukee Bucks are finally healthy, and have started to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Brooklyn Nets are first in the East. However, their head coach Steve Nash isn't in the top five NBA Coach of the Year power rankings because he doesn't believe the Nets are close to the other title-contending teams just yet. They have faced an easy schedule, but are 3-6 against above .500 teams.

So without further ado, let's have a look at who comprises our top five NBA coaches of the year at the moment:

#5 Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 3rd (↓2)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 23; Games won - 14; Games lost - 9

Offensive Rating: 111.7 (6th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 107.2 (12th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 108.0 (13th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 103.7 (3rd of 30).

The Miami Heat have lost five of their last seven games, and have fallen off at the defensive end of the floor.

From rated top five to begin the season, they are now 12th in the NBA in defensive rating. With Jimmy Butler struggling with injury this season, coach Erik Spoelstra's men have struggled to win games without him.

They are now 3-3 without Butler. Now with injuries like Bam Adebayo and Markieff Morris as well, the Heat could lose more games going forward.

#4 Billy Donovan

Head coach Billy Donovan with his Chicago Bulls team

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 5th (↑1)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 23; Games won - 15; Games lost - 8

Offensive Rating: 111.1 (9th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 106.6 (6th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 109.5 (11th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 105.1 (8th of 30).

It is clear now that the Chicago Bulls weren't on a fluky start, and are here to make some noise in the East. They are 15-8 for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, winning three of their last four games.

They have two players who are NBA MVP candidates this season - Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. However, the Bulls have to get back to their dominant shape, as their defense has fallen off lately.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Your Eastern Conference Coach of the Month... Billy Donovan! Your Eastern Conference Coach of the Month... Billy Donovan! https://t.co/dnXMMdDKc5

They went from second in the NBA in points conceded last week to eighth this week, and their defensive rating has fallen by 1.6 points.

