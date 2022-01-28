NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings featuring Erik Spoelstra, Monty Williams and more | January 27th, 2021

We have crossed the midway part of the season and are approaching the NBA trade deadline and All-Star break. The NBA Coach of the Year race is blown wide open right now and isn't as tight as it was earlier. A few former candidates have slipped out of the top five as new names have started making a splash.

Players always play their best as we approach the All-Star Game so they can gather as many fan votes as possible. Teams pick up the intensity because they want to enter the midseason break on a high note and with a decent record.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers have turned it up a notch while the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz are surprisingly struggling in the new year. The Chicago Bulls are no longer in first place in the East, and the Brooklyn Nets have fallen to fourth. Hence, coaches like Mike Budenholzer, Quin Snyder and Steve Nash aren't in the top five of this power ranking.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan was narrowly edged out by Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff and can re-enter the top five down the line. So let's take a look at the final top five of the latest NBA Coach of the Year power rankings.

#5 JB Bickerstaff

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff pleads his case to a referee.

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 49; Games won - 30; Games lost - 19

Offensive Rating: 110.9 (14th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 105.8 (3rd of 30)

Average Points Scored: 107.1 (22nd of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 102.2 (2nd of 30)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are great for the first time in 20 years without LeBron James in the lineup. Coach JB Bickerstaff has done a phenomenal job coaching the young guns on his team, and he has managed to win games despite suffering injuries to his players.

The Cavaliers are third in the NBA in defensive rating and allow the second-least points scored. In an era of small-ball lineups and high volume 3-point shooting, coach Bickerstaff is thriving with a lineup featuring multiple 7-footers.

They are now third in the Eastern Conference with a 30-19 record, ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

#4 Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks with Jimmy Butler.

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 48; Games won - 31; Games lost - 17

Offensive Rating: 113.2 (3rd of 30)

Defensive Rating: 108.3 (7th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 108.6 (15th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 103.9 (4th of 30)

After their 31st win of the season Wednesday, the Miami Heat have taken the first spot in the Eastern Conference. They are one of the few teams in the NBA that are top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has done an incredible job in rallying other players to step up when the star players are injured. The Heat didn't have the services of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for numerous games while players also dealt with the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. However, they managed to win games in the face of adversity and many analsysts call them the deepest team in the NBA.

