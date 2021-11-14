NBA Coach of the Year: November 14th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As Week 4 of NBA action winds down, we take a look at the NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings.

The league has seen some incredible action in the past week, and the race for end-of-season awards has picked up steam. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic lead the MVP Power rankings, while Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the frontrunners for the DPOY award.

We saw some incredible comeback wins and defensive collapses this week. The rebuilding OKC Thunder are on a four-game winning streak, with all their wins being double-digit comebacks. The reigning champions, Milwaukee Bucks, have been bit by the injury bug, along with LeBron James and the LA Lakers. The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets look like the best teams in the league right now, while the Miami Heat and the Utah Jazz have fallen off.

The Phoenix Suns have made the top five this week, while the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz have slipped in the power rankings. Coach Wes Unseld of the Washington Wizards (8-3) is currently sixth in our power rankings because of the phenomenal job he has done with the team.

If they keep up this pace, Unseld Jr. could make the top five next week. So without further ado, let's have a look at who comprises the top five this week:

#5 Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 3rd (↓2)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 12; Games won - 7; Games lost - 5

Offensive Rating: 111.7 (4th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 105.0 (7th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 110.6 (4th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 103.9 (8th of 30).

The Miami Heat are on a three-game losing streak. They lost more games in their last three matches than in the first three weeks of the season combined.

Their defense has also taken a drastic hit ,and they were stagnant in offense. Last week, they conceded the least number of points and were fourth in defensive rating. Now, they are eighth in points conceded, and seventh in defensive rating.

However, it didn't lead to coach Erik Spoelstra dropping below the top five of our power rankings because the Heat are still third in the NBA in net rating. Their last two losses have been by an average of three points, including one in overtime. Hence, it is easy to say that these losses could have gone the other way, and doesn't necessarily mean the team's decline.

Naveen Ganglani @naveenganglani Net rating has historically been a good indicator of who the truly elite teams are in the NBA. After 7 games, the @MiamiHEAT are far and away leading the entire #NBA in this category, leading number two, Utah, by nearly 5 points more. Net rating has historically been a good indicator of who the truly elite teams are in the NBA. After 7 games, the @MiamiHEAT are far and away leading the entire #NBA in this category, leading number two, Utah, by nearly 5 points more. https://t.co/2mPktwagRk

#4 Billy Donovan

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 5th (↑1)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 12; Games won - 8; Games lost - 4

Offensive Rating: 110.1 (7th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 105.5 (9th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 108.2 (18th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 103.8 (7th of 30).

The Chicago Bulls have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with early this season. Both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are top ten in the NBA's scoring leaderboard, and the Bull's offense has been one of the most fluid in the league.

Coach Billy Donovan has established a style of ball movement and unselfish passing that has led to an excellent system.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls



Zach LaVine: 23 points, 3 ast

Lonzo Ball: 21 points, 6 ast

Nikola Vucevic: 18 points, 10 reb

DeMar DeRozan: 17 points, 6 ast

Alex Caruso: 16 points, 6 stl



📰 | Look at the balance.Zach LaVine: 23 points, 3 astLonzo Ball: 21 points, 6 astNikola Vucevic: 18 points, 10 rebDeMar DeRozan: 17 points, 6 astAlex Caruso: 16 points, 6 stl📰 | @SamSmithHoops game recap: Look at the balance.Zach LaVine: 23 points, 3 astLonzo Ball: 21 points, 6 astNikola Vucevic: 18 points, 10 rebDeMar DeRozan: 17 points, 6 astAlex Caruso: 16 points, 6 stl📰 | @SamSmithHoops game recap:

They did lost two of their last four games, but one of them was against the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors, and they didn't have Nikola Vucevic available. Moreover, Alex Caruso has found a revitalized role with the Chicago Bulls as a defensive pest. He is leading the NBA in steals despite coming off the bench.

Edited by Bhargav