NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings featuring Steve Kerr, Monty Williams and more | February 10th, 2021

As we approach the NBA All-Star break, the players are performing their best ahead of the exhibition weekend.

The NBA Coach of the Year race has shifted as the standings have undergone major changes. The Philadelphia 76ers are down to fifth place in the East, while the Miami Heat have overtaken the others to take the top spot. Meanwhile, the top three teams in the West hold the best records in the NBA and are in a tier of their own.

Many are suggesting that coach Mike Budenholzer deserves a shoutout for the award as the Milwaukee Bucks have climbed to second in the East. On the other hand, coach Billy Donovan and coach Quin Snyder have fallen off our top five in the Coach of the Year power rankings as both the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz have lost a plethora of games.

Additionally, if the sixth-seeded Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets enter the top four of their respective conferences, then coach Nick Nurse and coach Mike Malone, respectively, deserve consideration for the award.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 of the NBA Coach of the Year power ranking.

#5 J.B. Bickerstaff

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff pleads his case to a referee.

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 5th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 4; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 55; Games won - 34; Games lost - 21

Offensive Rating: 110.6 (17th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 105.8 (2nd of 30)

Average Points Scored: 106.5 (23rd of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 101.9 (1st of 30)

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has done a phenomenal job coaching the young stars on his team. Darius Garland has earned his first All-Star selection, and he is the first non-LeBron James Cavalier to be named an All-Star since 2018. Bickerstaff has managed to win games despite suffering injuries on his roster. They are now fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record, ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs



#LetEmKnow “I haven’t been around a group that celebrates one another the way this group celebrates one another.” “I haven’t been around a group that celebrates one another the way this group celebrates one another.”#LetEmKnow https://t.co/ddbIhfp6Dt

The Cavaliers are second in the NBA in defensive rating and lead the league in opponents points allowed. In an era of small-ball lineups and high volume 3-point shooting, coach Bickerstaff is thriving with a lineup featuring multiple 7-footers.

#4 Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks with Jimmy Butler.

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 4th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 3; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 55; Games won - 35; Games lost - 20

Offensive Rating: 112.8 (7th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 108.1 (6th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 108.9 (15th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 104.4 (5th of 30)

The Miami Heat have taken the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and the only reason coach Erik Spoelstra isn't higher on this list is because the top three Western Conference teams have a better record. The Heat are one of the few teams in the league that are top 10 in both offensive (7th) and defensive (6th) rating.

NBA History @NBAHistory



Congrats to Erik Spoelstra of the #NBA75 From Video Coordinator to 2x NBA champion as a Head Coach to being named one of the top 15 coaches in NBA History.Congrats to Erik Spoelstra of the @MiamiHEAT From Video Coordinator to 2x NBA champion as a Head Coach to being named one of the top 15 coaches in NBA History.Congrats to Erik Spoelstra of the @MiamiHEAT! #NBA75 https://t.co/UhgoP9Ch5x

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo missed a bevy of games, but the Heat managed to win in the face of adversity. They aren't leading the conference due to the exploits of one superstar going berserk, like the Philadelphia 76ers, but rather winning by committee and teamwork. Multiple role players have stepped up in the absence of starters and they play as a cohesive unit.

