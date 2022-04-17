NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings featuring Taylor Jenkins, Monty Williams and more | April 16th, 2022

We have entered the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs and the NBA Coach of the Year award winner will be announced soon. A handful of candidates have distinguished themselves on the top of the ladder after turning it around in the second half of the season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks turned a page and are now one of the strongest teams in their respective conferences. Meanwhile, older candidates like Billy Donovan, Steve Kerr, and Quin Snyder are now out of the race.

Coaches Chris Finch and Jason Kidd might not get votes for the award but are certainly deserving of consideration.

On that note, let's take a look at the final NBA Coach of the Year power rankings from Sportskeeda.

#5 Erik Spoelstra

Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 3rd (↓2)

Overall: Games played - 82; Games won - 53; Games lost - 29

Offensive Rating: 113.7 (10th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 109.1 (5th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 110.0 (17th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 105.6 (4th of 30)

The Miami Heat finished the regular season as the 1st seed in the East for the first time since 2013. They are one of the few teams that are in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating.

Also, Tyler Herro is the frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year award under coach Erik Spoelstra this season while Bam Adebayo made a splash in the NBA DPOY conversation. The Heat had the best conference, division, and home record in the East.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Pretty amazing Miami has had the season it has – leading the East – with its starting five having played in 40 percent of its games (including tonight). Heat coach Erik Spoelstra should be one of the frontrunners for Coach of the Year this season. Pretty amazing Miami has had the season it has – leading the East – with its starting five having played in 40 percent of its games (including tonight). Heat coach Erik Spoelstra should be one of the frontrunners for Coach of the Year this season.

#4 JB Bickerstaff

Head coach JB Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 4th (-)

Overall: Games played - 82; Games won - 44; Games lost - 38

Offensive Rating: 111.9 (20th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 109.7 (7th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 107.8 (25th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 105.7 (5th of 30)

Although the NBA Coach of the Year award is a regular-season honor, the Cleveland Cavaliers missing the playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament is a huge letdown.

Coach JB Bickerstaff coached the team to the four seed in the East at one point in this season but a series of injuries resulted in a string of losses. However, when the season began, they weren't expected to win 44 games to begin with, so the team's overall turnaround is why coach Bickerstaff has a shot at the award.

#3 Ime Udoka

Head Coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 5th (↑2)

Overall: Games played - 82; Games won - 51; Games lost - 31

Offensive Rating: 114.4 (7th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 106.9 (2nd of 30)

Average Points Scored: 111.8 (12th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 104.5 (1st of 30).

The Boston Celtics were arguably the best team in the second half of the season and head coach Ime Udoka has done a fabulous job in his head coaching debut. They started the season 18-21 but are now one of eight teams in the league to cross 50 wins this season.

They are ranked first in defense and have the best net rating and points differential in the second half of the season. Analysts and fans were suggesting that the franchise should break up the Jays duo. Coach Udoka certainly deserves a lot of credit for pushing this team from the play-in spots to the two seed in the East.

#2 Taylor Jenkins

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 2nd (-)

Overall: Games played - 82; Games won - 56; Games lost - 26

Offensive Rating: 114.6 (5th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 109.0 (4th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 115.6 (2nd of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 109.9 (12th of 30).

The Memphis Grizzlies have not only surprised everyone with their massive turnaround but have dominated the league. They finished the regular season with 56 wins, tying the franchise record for most wins, and are now considered legitimate championship contenders.

Ja Morant missed 25 games this season, and coach Taylor Jenkins and his men went 20-5 in that span. Coach Jenkins has a very strong chance of grabbing the NBA Coach of the Year award this year.

Stan Van Gundy @realStanVG OK. This is getting crazy. Memphis just beat Milwaukee by 25 without Ja Morant. And yes Giannis and Middleton both played. The Grizzlies are 17-2 and blowing people out when they are missing one of the NBA’s best players. I’ve never seen anything like this. OK. This is getting crazy. Memphis just beat Milwaukee by 25 without Ja Morant. And yes Giannis and Middleton both played. The Grizzlies are 17-2 and blowing people out when they are missing one of the NBA’s best players. I’ve never seen anything like this.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA The Grizzlies winning tonight is unreal. No Ja. No Bane. No JJJ. No Adams. They really just beat the Suns with their backups. Memphis has won games all season without key players but this is unbelievable The Grizzlies winning tonight is unreal. No Ja. No Bane. No JJJ. No Adams. They really just beat the Suns with their backups. Memphis has won games all season without key players but this is unbelievable

#1 Monty Williams

Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns talks with Chris Paul and Devin Booker

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 1st (-)

Overall: Games played - 82; Games won - 64; Games lost - 18

Offensive Rating: 114.9 (4th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 107.2 (3rd of 30)

Average Points Scored: 115.0 (5th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 107.2 (9th of 30).

While other teams have tried to turn their season around in the second half, the Phoenix Suns maintained their dominance all year. They are the only team to finish with 60+ wins this season and their 32-9 road record is the fifth-best in NBA history. Moreover, they are one of only two teams in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating.

Coach Monty Williams has done such an incredible job of winning this season that both Chris Paul and Devin Booker made the NBA MVP conversation. Coach Williams won the NBCA Coach of the Year award this season, which is voted on by all 30 coaches in the league.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin "My boys didn't see me play. I did dunk at 50. They do believe I can dunk, but other than that, they've had to look at footage. So to be able to experience this with my younger kids is really cool." Monty Williams on NBCA Coach of the Year honor, sharing news with family. #Suns "My boys didn't see me play. I did dunk at 50. They do believe I can dunk, but other than that, they've had to look at footage. So to be able to experience this with my younger kids is really cool." Monty Williams on NBCA Coach of the Year honor, sharing news with family. #Suns https://t.co/MOAQFYyQ9w

