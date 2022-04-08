NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings featuring Taylor Jenkins, Monty Williams and more | April 8th, 2022

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is coming to an end and the NBA Coach of the Year award is still up for grabs. Several candidates have left a serious mark in the race as many teams have turned it around in the second half of the season.

Coaches like Steve Kerr, Quin Snyder and Billy Donovan have been kicked off the ladder. Meanwhile, Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, Chris Finch and Mike Budenholzer are certainly in the reckoning for the award.

Not only did the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks ignite in the second half of the season, they are now among the strongest teams in their respective conferences. Consequently, the Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Mavericks' Luka Doncic have both entered the NBA MVP conversation.

Brad Townsend @townbrad Jokes Kidd when asked if he should be a Coach of Year candidate: “That award is dangerous because that award leads to getting fired the next year.”



He’s basically right. A lot of COYs don’t stay much longer. Jokes Kidd when asked if he should be a Coach of Year candidate: “That award is dangerous because that award leads to getting fired the next year.” He’s basically right. A lot of COYs don’t stay much longer.

Coach Chris Finch and Mike Budenholzer might not receive enough votes to win the award, but they certainly deserve recognition. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively, have been excellent this season.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the top five of our NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings.

#5 Ime Udoka

Head Coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 5th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 81; Games won - 50; Games lost - 31

Offensive Rating: 114.0 (8th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 106.7 (1st of 30)

Average Points Scored: 111.3 (13th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 104.1 (1st of 30).

The Boston Celtics are currently third in the East with a 50-31 record and are one of just seven teams to have reached 50 wins so far. They are ranked first in the league in defensive rating and also in opponents' points allowed.

After starting the season 18-21 and struggling to enter the playoff spots, they are now considered legitimate championship contenders. Many analysts were even suggesting that the franchise should break up the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But coach Ime Udoka has salvaged the season and both players are now firing on all cylinders.

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely Ime Udoka is on the shortlist of potential Coach of the Year candidates this season. Win or lose, he has already cemented his place among the all-time great first-year coaches in Boston Celtics history. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/the-untold-tru… Ime Udoka is on the shortlist of potential Coach of the Year candidates this season. Win or lose, he has already cemented his place among the all-time great first-year coaches in Boston Celtics history. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/the-untold-tru…

#4 JB Bickerstaff

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 4th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 80; Games won - 43; Games lost - 37

Offensive Rating: 111.6 (20th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 109.4 (6th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 107.5 (25th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 105.4 (4th of 30).

The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost seven of their last nine games, but coach JB Bickerstaff's NBA Coach of the Year candidacy does not seem to be hampered.

His case doesn't depend on the team's record but rather the overall turnaround this season. When the season began, they weren't expected to win 40+ games, let alone make the postseason.

The Cavs have defied expectations and clinched a spot in the play-in tournament with a 43-37 record. If they win one of their two possible games, the city of Cleveland will host the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James left the team.

#3 Erik Spoelstra

Head coach Erik Spoelstra of Miami Heat

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 3rd (-)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 80; Games won - 52; Games lost - 28

Offensive Rating: 113.6 (9th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 108.8 (5th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 110.0 (17th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 105.3 (3rd of 30).

The Miami Heat have clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 52-28 record. They have improved in both offensive and defensive rating and are now ranked in the top 10 in both categories.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has done an excellent job in rallying the team despite facing injuries and adversity all season long. Tyler Herro is now the frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year award and Bam Adebayo has also received some deserved recognition for the DPOY honors.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Heat check



(52-28) has clinched the best record and No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs after both Boston and Philadelphia lost Thursday night.



theathletic.com/news/miami-hea… Heat check @MiamiHEAT (52-28) has clinched the best record and No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs after both Boston and Philadelphia lost Thursday night. 🔥 Heat check 🔥@MiamiHEAT (52-28) has clinched the best record and No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs after both Boston and Philadelphia lost Thursday night.theathletic.com/news/miami-hea… https://t.co/Q3qPefFuTr

#2 Taylor Jenkins

Head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 2nd (-)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 80; Games won - 55; Games lost - 25

Offensive Rating: 114.5 (5th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 108.7 (4th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 114.5 (3rd of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 109.5 (12th of 30).

Coach Taylor Jenkins probably would have been the frontrunner for the NBA Coach of the Year if the Phoenix Suns weren't in the middle of a historic season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating and have an incredible record even without their superstar. Ja Morant has missed 23 games this season and the Grizzlies have gone 20-3 in those games. Coach Jenkins deserves major credit for that run.

The Grizzlies are first in every category without Morant this season. They also have the second-best record in the league at 55-25.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



“He’s a major reason the Grizzlies are 20-3 in games Ja Morant missed, and also the biggest reason Memphis has the league’s fourth-ranked defense.”



Full NBA awards ballot: Why is Jaren Jackson Jr. @johnhollinger ’s Defensive Player of the Year?“He’s a major reason the Grizzlies are 20-3 in games Ja Morant missed, and also the biggest reason Memphis has the league’s fourth-ranked defense.”Full NBA awards ballot: theathletic.com/3233819/?sourc… Why is Jaren Jackson Jr. @johnhollinger’s Defensive Player of the Year?“He’s a major reason the Grizzlies are 20-3 in games Ja Morant missed, and also the biggest reason Memphis has the league’s fourth-ranked defense.”Full NBA awards ballot: theathletic.com/3233819/?sourc… https://t.co/u0Jj4698FQ

#1 Monty Williams

Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns talks with Chris Paul

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 1st (-)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 80; Games won - 63; Games lost - 17

Offensive Rating: 114.9 (4th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 107.2 (3rd of 30)

Average Points Scored: 115.0 (5th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 107.2 (9th of 30).

The Phoenix Suns have broken their franchise record for wins (63) and are the only team in the league this season to cross 60 wins. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have both been mentioned in the NBA MVP conversation and the team has been consistently winning all season.

The Suns have endured a dip of late, having lost three of their last four games after tasting defeat just six times over a three-month period previously. However, the losses don't matter in terms of seeding as they have clinched the top seed of the West by a whopping eight games.

