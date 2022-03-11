NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings featuring Taylor Jenkins, Monty Williams and more | March 11th, 2021

The NBA Coach of the Year race is heating up as we approach the end of the regular season. Almost every team is playing their best as they look to finish with the best possible record to enter the playoffs.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has made an entrance in our NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings as the Miami Heat have mightily impressed this season. Consequently, coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors has been edged out of the top 5.

Many analysts also believe that coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics and coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers deserve recognition for the award. The Celtics have turned their season around after a rough start, while the 76ers have been one of the most dominant teams for months despite roster changes.

The Celtics Wire @TheCelticsWire WATCH: Is Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka a legitimate NBA Coach of the Year candidate? celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/07/nba… WATCH: Is Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka a legitimate NBA Coach of the Year candidate? celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/07/nba…

Coaches Quin Snyder, Steve Nash, Steve Kerr and Mike Budenholzer are out of the top five of the race despite having title-contending teams. On that note, let's take a look at the top five candidates in the NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings.

#5 Erik Spoelstra

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat talks with head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 44; Games lost - 23

Offensive Rating: 113.0 (9th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 108.2 (5th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 109.4 (17th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 104.7 (4th of 30).

After a series of rough patches, the Miami Heat are now the number 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has utilized the roster to its fullest capabilities and they are now being considered a serious title contender.

Many analysts now favor the Heat over the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls, with some even suggesting they could go on to win the East. Moreover, Tyler Herro is leading the Sixth Man of the Year race by a wide margin and the franchise have won 12 of their last 15 games.

#4 Billy Donovan

Head coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 3rd (↓1)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 66; Games won - 40; Games lost - 26

Offensive Rating: 113.9 (5th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 112.4 (21st of 30)

Average Points Scored: 112.5 (9th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 111.0 (18th of 30).

The Chicago Bulls have suddenly undergone a slump of late and coach Billy Donovan's NBA Coach of the Year stock is falling. We are in the final stretch of the season and the Bulls have fallen to become the 21st ranked defense.

They have also lost five of their last six games, all against top teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat. This hasn't come as a surprise, however, as they have consistently struggled against strong teams in the league this season.

The Bulls have now fallen to the fourth seed in the East, with the fifth-seeded Boston Celtics within half a game away from them.

NBC Chicago @nbcchicago Bulls' Billy Donovan Points Finger Inward After 5th Straight Loss nbcchi.com/OqGYi7U Bulls' Billy Donovan Points Finger Inward After 5th Straight Loss nbcchi.com/OqGYi7U

#3 JB Bickerstaff

Head coach JB Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 4th (↑1)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 65; Games won - 38; Games lost - 27

Offensive Rating: 111.2 (19th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 107.6 (4th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 106.9 (24th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 103.5 (1st of 30).

Coach JB Bickerstaff's NBA Coach of the Year case doesn't depend on the Cleveland Cavaliers' record but on their overall turnaround. They weren't expected to win as many games as they have and coach Bickerstaff deserves a major chunk of the credit.

Despite the NBA's recent love affair with small-ball lineups and high volume three-point shooting, the Cavs have thrived with a lineup featuring multiple seven-footers. Evan Mobley is also the frontrunner for the NBA Rookie of the Year award and has been exceptional this season.

#2 Taylor Jenkins

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies talks with Taylor Jenkins.

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 2nd (-)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2;` Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 45; Games lost - 22

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (6th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 108.9 (7th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 114.2 (3rd of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 109.3 (13th of 30).

The Memphis Grizzlies have overtaken the Golden State Warriors and are now second in the West. Ja Morant is leading the NBA Most Improved Player race and is a candidate for the MVP award as well.

They are in the top seven in both offensive and defensive ratings, and have also scored the third-most points in the NBA. The Grizzlies have won 10 of their last 14 games and coach Taylor Jenkins continues to impress against some of the toughest teams in the league.

Beale Street Bears @BealeStBearsFS



He’s more than deserving of being named NBA Coach of the Year!



bealestreetbears.com/2022/02/25/mem… Coach Jenkins has been doing more with less than just about anyone in the NBA this season.He’s more than deserving of being named NBA Coach of the Year! Coach Jenkins has been doing more with less than just about anyone in the NBA this season. He’s more than deserving of being named NBA Coach of the Year!bealestreetbears.com/2022/02/25/mem…

#1 Monty Williams

Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 1st (-)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 66; Games won - 53; Games lost - 13

Offensive Rating: 114.0 (4th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 106.2 (2nd of 30)

Average Points Scored: 113.7 (6th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 105.8 (6th of 30).

When superstar point guard Chris Paul went down with an injury, many expected the Phoenix Suns to lose a bunch of games. On the contrary, they have maintained their winning ways, even with Devin Booker missing a few games due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Coach Monty Williams seems to have found the recipe for success with this team, with everyone contributing at a high level. For instance, Cameron Johnson dropped 38 points in a win against the New York Knicks earlier this month with both Booker and Paul absent.

The Suns are also in the top four in both offensive and defensive ratings and many analysts have them as championship favorites.

x - Phoenix Suns @Suns “The fight that we show night in and night out no matter who plays is something that I’m proud of.”



– Coach Monty Williams



Read about how the Suns roster has stepped up in the absence of key players in the face of adversity: “The fight that we show night in and night out no matter who plays is something that I’m proud of.” – Coach Monty WilliamsRead about how the Suns roster has stepped up in the absence of key players in the face of adversity:

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Monty Williams win his first NBA Coach of the Year award? Yes No 0 votes so far