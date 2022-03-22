NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings featuring Taylor Jenkins, Monty Williams and more | March 21st, 2022

The NBA Coach of the Year race is heating up as we approach the final 10 games of the regular season.

Every playoff-worthy team is trying to play their best as they look to end the regular season with the best possible record. The postseason is just a few weeks away. So the NBA coaches are certainly more invested in the playoff picture than the regular season standings.

Erik Spoelstra has made an appearance in our NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings, as the Miami Heat have been incredibly impressive this season. That has seen Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors getting edged out of the top 5 after the Warriors suffered a poor stretch of losses.

Among other candidates, Ime Udoka certainly deserves a shoutout for the award, as the Boston Celtics have turned things around after a poor start to the season. They are now the top-ranked defense in the league and are up to fourth in the Eastern Conference.

They have won 20 of their last 23 games, and there seems to be no stopping them right now. The Celtics, 45-28, are just one game shy of the third-placed Bucks, 44,27, and are on course to overtake them eventually.

Kendrick Perkins: The Celtics are hitting the peak at the right damn time! This sh$t can get real ugly for the rest of the Eastern Conference!!! Carry the hell on…

On that note, here's a look at the top five of our NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings:

#5 Billy Donovan

Heads coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 4th (↓1)

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 2; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 71; Games won - 42; Games lost - 29

Offensive Rating: 113.4 (9th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 112.5 (20th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 112.0 (10th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 111.2 (16th of 30)

After dominating all season, the Chicago Bulls, 42-29, have suddenly tanked in every category while the rest of the league is improving before the playoffs. They were consistently top in the East for months.

However, they are now down to fifth in the standings, with the sixth-seeded Cavaliers, 41-31, breathing down their necks. The Bulls have lost eight of their last 11 games, and many analysts and fans are doubting their championship credentials. The team is struggling to defend against elite offenses and are down to the 20th-ranked defense in the league.





Bulls are currently 5th in the East with a 41-29 record!



This can be a problem for the Bulls going into playoffs! Bulls are currently 5th in the East with a 41-29 record!

#4 Erik Spoelstra

Head coach Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 4th (↑1)

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 3; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 72; Games won - 47; Games lost - 26

Offensive Rating: 113.1 (10th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 108.2 (5th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 109.5 (17th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 104.8 (4th of 30).

The Miami Heat, 47-25, remain atop in the East, and coach Erik Spoelstra deserves a major chunk of credit for that.

The Heat's surge isn't a result of a superstar going off but rather a team effort at both ends of the floor. Tyler Herro is the frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year award under Spoelstra.

The Heat are one of the few teams in the league that are top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating. Many analysts have now picked the Heat to win the East, and the franchise has won 15 of their last 20 games.

#3 JB Bickerstaff

Head coach JB Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 3rd (-)

Last Week: Games played - 7; Games won - 3; Games lost - 4

Overall: Games played - 72; Games won - 41; Games lost - 31

Offensive Rating: 111.2 (19th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 108.1 (4th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 107.2 (23rd of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 104.2 (3rd of 30)

Coach JB Bickerstaff's case for the NBA Coach of the Year award has nothing to do with the Cleveland Cavaliers' season record (41-31) but rather their overall turnaround this year.

They were simply not expected to win as many games as they have before the season began, and practically nobody picked them to be in playoff contention. They missed the playoffs last season, not even making the play-in tournament.

However, this season, they aren't fighting for the play-in spots but are sixth in the East. Hence, Bickerstaff deserves to be one of the top three candidates for this season's Coach of the Year award.

#2 Taylor Jenkins

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 2nd (-)

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 4; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 72; Games won - 49; Games lost - 23

Offensive Rating: 114.0 (5th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 108.8 (7th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 114.7 (5th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 109.3 (13th of 30).

The Memphis Grizzlies, 49-23. have now climbed to second in the West and are looking like legitimate title contenders. They barely escaped the NBA play-in tournament last season. They lost in the first round of the 2021 playoffs in five games, so nobody picked them to be this high up the standings this year.

Ja Morant is not only the frontrunner to win the NBA Most Improved Player award but is, in fact, in the MVP discussion as well. Moreover, Jaren Jackson Jr. is also in consideration for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. That makes coach Taylor Jenkins a deserving candidate for the Coach of the Year award.





He's more than deserving of being named NBA Coach of the Year!



Coach Jenkins has been doing more with less than just about anyone in the NBA this season. He's more than deserving of being named NBA Coach of the Year!

#1 Monty Williams

Coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns talks with Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Previous week's NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - 1st (-)

Last Week: Games played - 6; Games won - 5; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 72; Games won - 58; Games lost - 14

Offensive Rating: 115.1 (3rd of 30)

Defensive Rating: 106.6 (3rd of 30)

Average Points Scored: 114.9 (4th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 106.5 (6th of 30).

When superstar point guard Chris Paul went down with an injury, many expected the Phoenix Suns, 58-14, to lose a bunch of games. On the contrary, they have maintained their winning ways and have even improved at both ends of the floor.

It almost doesn't add up that they lost their talisman but then improved in both offensive and defensive rating. They are now third in both categories and are the only team in the top five.

Coach Monty Williams has ensured that the Suns continue to function like a well-oiled machine.

"The fight that we show night in and night out no matter who plays is something that I'm proud of."



– Coach Monty Williams



Read about how the Suns roster has stepped up in the absence of key players in the face of adversity:

The Suns like the scariest team for a playoff matchup currently.

