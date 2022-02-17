NBA commissioner Adam Silver believes trade talks around James Harden and Ben Simmons should have remained confidential: “The data is clear on that, it’s not good for the league”

The NBA's trade deadline Thursday delivered a headline-grabbing blockbuster swap of stars James Harden and Ben Simmons. It's not often that teams exchange stars midway through a season, but the trade felt different compared to previous transactions.

A report that Harden was unhappy with the Brooklyn Nets triggered a frenzy of speculation, tying the two in a potential trade. Simmons had long made it clear he wanted a trade out of the Philadephia 76ers and had sat the entire season until that happened last week.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the goal is for trade discussions to remain behind the scenes with franchises.

"Ideally, when players want to get traded or teams are preparing to make moves ... those are conversations they have confidentially with players, they have confidentially with other teams," Silver said.

Silver went into depth about the shift changes that have occurred over the years regarding players trying to be traded. Silver said short-term contracts have been a benefit but stressed that players wanting out before their contracts expire has created problems.

Silver was asked about data that suggests the type of overall impact superstars changing teams have on a fan base.

"The data shows, superstars isn't necessairly a bad thing ... but shorter contracts to me is different and free agents moving at the end of contracts is different than what we just saw, where you have players actively seeking to move while they're under contract," Silver said. "The data is clear on that. It’s not good for the league."

James Harden and Ben Simmons getting their wish

Ben Simmons is getting ready for his debut with the Brooklyn Nets.

The trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets is going to be debated and weighed throughout the year.

Disgruntled star Ben Simmons finally got his wish after holding out for a trade. After previously signing an extension with the 76ers, Simmons desired a fresh start and sat until a move was made.

Meanwhile, James Harden's relationship with the Brooklyn Nets had also reportedly soured. Harden is now on his second team in two seasons.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed an important issue with this trade, something that has grown around the league. Players are forcing NBA organizations to make a move if they grow unhappy with their situations.

The NBA attempted to fix this idea with the move to focus on shorter contracts. But it's still resulted in players trying to force their way to different teams before they hit free agency.

Even so, both fan bases will be more than excited about the additions of players with the talent Simmons and Harden have.

