NBA Crossover Grid answers for today August 3: Knicks and Pistons stars who scored 18 points in their debut

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has been released for August 3. It's day 36 for basketball fans to put their knowledge to the test during the league's offseason.

The current puzzle includes elements related to the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons, as well as players who scored 18+ points on their debut and those who earned a spot in an All-NBA Team.

Here are the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and made an All-NBA Team.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 6 - Players who played for the Orlando Magic and made an All-NBA Team.

Grid 7 - Players who scored 18+ points in their NBA debut and played for the New York Knicks.

Grid 8 - Players who scored 18+ points in their NBA debut and played for the Detroit Pistons.

Grid 9 - Players who scored 18+ points in their NBA debut and made an All-NBA Team.

Each participant will be granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With a total of nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to elimination from the game.

Here's the Crossover Grid for August 3:

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 3

Crossover Grid Day 36

As the New York Knicks faced off against the Indiana Pacers in their season opener in 1985, Madison Square Garden was abuzz with excitement and anticipation. Fans filled the iconic arena, eager to witness the arrival of their new franchise cornerstone.

The 7-foot-tall Patrick Ewing had already garnered immense attention and accolades in college, leading the Georgetown Hoyas to a national championship and earning numerous individual honors, including the Naismith and Wooden Awards.

The stage was set for Ewing to showcase his skills at the highest level of basketball, and he didn't disappoint. The rookie finished the night with an impressive stat line, recording 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 120-114 victory over the Pacers.

As far as Isiah Thomas goes, he also did not disappoint. The Detroit Pistons faced off against the Washington Bullets in their season opener in 1981, and the atmosphere at the Pontiac Silverdome was electric.

Fans were eager to witness the arrival of their new star point guard, who led Indiana University to an NCAA championship, earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors along the way.

With lightning-quick speed and crafty ball handling, Thomas was a menace for opposing defenses. He effortlessly weaved through defenders, finishing at the rim with acrobatic layups and dishing out precision passes to his teammates.

His court vision and basketball IQ were well beyond his years, as he orchestrated the Pistons' offense with poise and confidence.

Throughout the game, Thomas exhibited the kind of leadership and control that belied his status as a rookie. He finished the night by recording 31 points and 11 assists in a thrilling 118-111 victory over the Bullets. It was a debut for the ages, and Thomas had officially arrived on the big stage in spectacular fashion.

