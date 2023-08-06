The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has been released for August 6. It's Day 39 for basketball fans to put their knowledge to the test during the league's offseason.

The current puzzle includes elements related to the Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors. The grid also features players who've been coached by Doc Rivers and won an Olympic gold medal.

Here are the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Utah Jazz and won an Olympic gold medal.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 6 - Players who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and won an Olympic gold medal.

Grid 7 - Players who've been coached by Doc Rivers and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 8 - Players who've been coached by Doc Rivers and played for the Golden State Warriors.

Grid 9 - Players who've been coached by Doc Rivers and won an Olympic gold medal.

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to elimination from the game.

Grid 9 pertains to the NBA star who was coached by Doc Rivers at one point in their career and won an Olympic gold medal.

Here's the Crossover Grid for August 6:

NBA Crossover Grid August 6: More on the NBA star who was coached by Doc Rivers and won an Olympic gold medal

NBA Crossover Grid Day 39

Dwight Howard's stint with the Philadelphia 76ers was a significant chapter in the veteran center's illustrious NBA career. Joining the team in the 2020-2021 season, Howard brought a wealth of championship experience, defensive prowess, and leadership to the Sixers' frontcourt.

Throughout the season, Howard's impact on the team was evident. His shot-blocking and rim-protecting abilities became a valuable asset, altering opponents' shot attempts and securing crucial defensive stops. Additionally, Howard's presence in the paint brought an added level of physicality and toughness to the Sixers' defense, making them a formidable force in the Eastern Conference.

Off the court, Howard's veteran leadership and positive demeanor had a positive influence on his younger teammates. His experience in high-stakes playoff battles, championship runs, and winning gold medal in the Olympics proved invaluable for a team with aspirations of deep postseason success.

Though the Sixers' postseason journey ultimately ended in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Dwight Howard's time with the team left a positive mark. His dedication, defensive prowess, and leadership made him a valuable asset for the franchise and endeared him to the Philadelphia fan base.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)