NBA Daily Notes: Chris Paul goes down again; Top fantasy picks for December 21st

Houston Rockets have a huge task ahead of him

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had just two games to look forward to, which is not enough to probably get a competent 10 man team on your DFS squads, making the whole exercise of picking out a team fairly useless.

What we can do is review the huge 10 games we have tomorrow to follow around and let's analyse some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Thursday's recap:

Houston Rockets 99-101 Miami Heat Dallas Mavericks 121-125 Los Angeles Clippers

Highlights:

1. Danilo Gallinari (Los Angeles Clippers): 32 points, 11-16 FG, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 3 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Dwayne Wade (Miami Heat): 10 points, 4-17 FG, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 2 TOs.

Thursday's takeaways:

The Houston Rockets faced off against the Miami Heat, hoping to get a win and continue their run but ended up losing, 99-101, despite Harden's 35 points. Another notable incident was an injury to Chris Paul which may hamper the Rockets further. The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers went up against each other in a fairly even game, with the Clippers beating the Mavericks 125-121 on the back of a huge Danilo Gallinari performance. Luka Doncic tried saving the Mavericks with a 32 point game too but was not able to do so.

Friday's games:

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors Detroit Pistons @ Charlotte Hornets Indiana Pacers @ Brooklyn Nets Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers Memphis Grizzlies @ Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans @ Los Angeles Lakers

PG 1 - Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)

Kyrie Irving is in some really good form

The Boston Celtics were on the up and up, winning eight games in a row but have lost their last two games in a row, their latest one to the Phoenix Suns, 111-103.

The Celtics currently are 18-12 in the Eastern Conference and are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Their record in the last 10 matches is still 8-2, showing they were in such great form. This is due to Brad Stevens tinkering with the rotation, along with their bench players having some big games. But a lot of this is also due to the amazing form their point guard, Kyrie Irving is in.

Kyrie started off the 2018-19 NBA season really slow, but has become his usual amazing self again. He has been killing it for the Celtics, averaging 23 points per game, with more than 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

In his last match against the Suns, he scored a huge 29 points, along with 10 assists and 5 rebounds as well. He has been an elite defender and he had a massive 4 steals and 1 block against the Suns.

In his last four games, he has scored more than 24 points each game, getting an average of 6 assists and 5 rebounds too. He seems to be in great form and would look to keep it going on against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow.

Alternate pick: Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

