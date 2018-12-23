NBA Daily Notes: Paul George - MVP? ; Top fantasy picks for December 23rd

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had 7 blockbuster games to follow around and we have another 11 games to review tomorrow. Let's analyse some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Paul George has been an absolute monster this season

Saturday's recap:

Denver Nuggets 111-132 Los Angeles Clippers Phoenix Suns 146-149 Washington Wizards Toronto Raptors 101-126 Philadelphia 76ers Milwaukee Bucks 87-94 Miami Heat San Antonio Spurs 101-108 Houston Rockets Dallas Mavericks 116-120 Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder 107-106 Utah Jazz

Highlights:

1. Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns): 33 points, 12-28 FG, 4 rebounds, 14 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 4 TOs.

2. Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards): 40 points, 17-33 FG, 11 rebounds, 15 assists, 1 block and 8 TOs.

3. Thomas Bryant (Washington Wizards): 31 points, 14-14 FG, 13 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 TO.

4. Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder): 43 points, 15-25 FG, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, 1 block and 3 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns): 2 points, 1-8 FG, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

2. Danny Green (Toronto Raptors): 9 points, 3-12 FG, 3 rebounds and 3 TOs.

3. Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors): 14 points, 6-15 FG, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and 2 TOs.

4. Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder): 8 points, 3-17 FG, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals and 6 TOs.

Saturday's takeaway:

The Denver Nuggets finally lost a game, to the Los Angeles Clippers 111-132 in a blowout loss. The Washington Wizards went up against the Phoenix Suns, winning a marathon triple overtime match, 149-146. The Philadelphia 76ers faced the top seed Toronto Raptors, who were without Kawhi Leonard for this one. 76ers won 126-101. Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 94-87 in a low scoring contest. The San Antonio Spurs lost to the surging Houston Rockets, 101-108. The Golden State Warriors went up against the Dallas Mavericks, winning the close encounter, 120-116. In the final match, Oklahoma City Thunder won a nail-biter over the Utah Jazz, 107-106.

Sunday's games:

Atlanta Hawks @ Detroit Pistons Washington Wizards @ Indiana Pacers Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets Miami Heat @ Orlando Magic New Orleans Pelicans @ Sacramento Kings Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics Chicago Bulls @ Cleveland Cavaliers Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors Dallas Mavericks @ Portland Trail Blazers Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers

