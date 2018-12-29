NBA Daily Notes: Pelicans finally win; Top fantasy picks for December 29th

New Orleans Pelicans finally got a win thanks to the Brow

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had 10 games to follow, and we have another 9 massive games to review tomorrow. Let's analyze some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Friday's recap:

Brooklyn Nets 87-100 Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls 101-92 Washington Wizards Toronto Raptors 87-116 Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons 88-125 Indiana Pacers Atlanta Hawks 123-120 Minnesota Timberwolves Dallas Mavericks 112-114 New Orleans Pelicans Cleveland Cavaliers 94-118 Miami Heat Oklahoma City Thunder 118-102 Phoenix Suns San Antonio Spurs 99-102 Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers 118-107 Los Angeles Lakers

Highlights:

1. Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic): 30 points, 12-17 FG, 20 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 TOs.

2. Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans): 48 points, 20-32 FG, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 1 TO.

3. Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder): 40 points, 17-29 FG, 12 rebounds, 8 assists and 6 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Langston Galloway (Detroit Pistons): 0 points, 0-6 FG, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals and 1 TO.

2. Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors): 4 points, 1-8 FG, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 TOs.

3. Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers): 8 points, 2-10 FG, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 TOs.

Friday's takeaways:

The Charlotte Hornets faced off against the Brooklyn Nets in a revenge match and won, 100-87. The Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards went head to head with the Washington Wizards, with the Bulls coming out on top, 101-92. The Toronto Raptors were handed a shock defeat by the Orlando Magic, blown off the court in an 87-116 loss. The Indiana Pacers absolutely annihilated the Detroit Pistons, 125-88. The Minnesota Timberwolves did well to come back and lead but in the end choked and lost to the Atlanta Hawks in overtime, 123-120. The New Orleans Pelicans won their revenge game against the Dallas Mavericks, 114-112. The Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers faced each other in a drab game, with the Heat winning 118-94 with ease. The Oklahoma City Thunder, sans Paul George, beat the Phoenix Suns in a great contest, 118-102. The Denver Nuggets won their revenge matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, 102-99. The final game was the Los Angeles derby, with the Clippers winning over the Lakers, 118-107.

Saturday's games:

Brooklyn Nets @ Milwaukee Bucks Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards Houston Rockets @ New Orleans Pelicans Cleveland Cavaliers @ Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics @ Memphis Grizzlies New York Knicks @ Utah Jazz Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns Golden State Warriors @ Portland Trail Blazers San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Clippers

