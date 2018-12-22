×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Daily Notes: The Bucks keeping winning; Top fantasy picks for December 22nd

Shubham Pant
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    22 Dec 2018, 17:58 IST

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had 10 blockbuster games to follow around and we have another 7 games to review tomorrow. Let's analyse some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Milwaukee Bucks just keep winning
Milwaukee Bucks just keep winning

Friday's recap:

  1. Cleveland Cavaliers 110-126 Toronto Raptors
  2. Detroit Pistons 86-98 Charlotte Hornets
  3. Indiana Pacers 114-106 Brooklyn Nets
  4. Atlanta Hawks 114-107 New York Knicks
  5. Milwaukee Bucks 120-107 Boston Celtics
  6. Orlando Magic 80-90 Chicago Bulls
  7. Minnesota Timberwolves 98-124 San Antonio Spurs
  8. Utah Jazz 120-90 Portland Trail Blazers
  9. Memphis Grizzlies 99-102 Sacramento Kings
  10. New Orleans Pelicans 104-112 Los Angeles Lakers

Highlights:

1. Kawhi Leonard (Toronto Raptors): 37 points, 12-16 FG, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 TO.

2. Emmanuel Mudiay (New York Knicks): 32 points, 12-20 FG, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 1 steal and 3 TOs.

3. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers): 22 points, 8-20 FG, 12 rebounds, 14 assists, 2 steals and 2 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. D'Angelo Russell (Brooklyn Nets): 3 points, 1-8 FG, 3 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 TOs.

2. Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics): 11 points, 3-13 FG and 3 rebounds.

3. Terence Ross (Orlando Magic): 2 points, 1-11 FG, 3 rebounds.

Advertisement

Friday's takeaways:

  1. The depleted Toronto Raptors went up against a struggling Cleveland Cavaliers, winning 126-110. Detroit Pistons lost their 8th game in their last 10 with a 98-86 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets in a tight contest, 114-106.
  2. The Atlanta Hawks beat a resurgent New York Knicks 114-107, while the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Boston Celtics their 3rd straight loss with a 120-107 win. The Chicago Bulls overcame the Orlando Magic 90-80 in a low scoring game and The San Antonio Spurs blew the Minnesota Timberwolves out of the park, 124-98.
  3. The Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers with ease, winning 120-90. The Sacramento Kings pipped the Memphis Grizzlies to a nice 102-99 win. In the final game of the night, Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-104, on the back of a LeBron James triple double.

Tomorrow's games:

  1. Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers
  2. Phoenix Suns @ Washington Wizards
  3. Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers
  4. Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat
  5. San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets
  6. Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors
  7. Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz
1 / 11 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Philadelphia 76ers James Harden Stephen Curry NBA top 20 NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Shubham Pant
ANALYST
Fantasy NBA Daily Notes: Harden sets another record; top...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Matches to watch out for in Week 9, Dec 10th...
RELATED STORY
NBA Daily Notes: The Raptors falter; top fantasy picks...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA 2K19: Best Point Forward Builds
RELATED STORY
NBA Daily Notes: The Nuggets continue winning; Top...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2K19: The Best Centre Builds
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 recent triple-doubles without a turnover
RELATED STORY
5 Highest scoring games of Wilt Chamberlain's career
RELATED STORY
Fantasy NBA Daily Notes: Fantasy Tips and Top picks for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us