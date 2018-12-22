NBA Daily Notes: The Bucks keeping winning; Top fantasy picks for December 22nd

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had 10 blockbuster games to follow around and we have another 7 games to review tomorrow. Let's analyse some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Milwaukee Bucks just keep winning

Friday's recap:

Cleveland Cavaliers 110-126 Toronto Raptors Detroit Pistons 86-98 Charlotte Hornets Indiana Pacers 114-106 Brooklyn Nets Atlanta Hawks 114-107 New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks 120-107 Boston Celtics Orlando Magic 80-90 Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves 98-124 San Antonio Spurs Utah Jazz 120-90 Portland Trail Blazers Memphis Grizzlies 99-102 Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans 104-112 Los Angeles Lakers

Highlights:

1. Kawhi Leonard (Toronto Raptors): 37 points, 12-16 FG, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 TO.

2. Emmanuel Mudiay (New York Knicks): 32 points, 12-20 FG, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 1 steal and 3 TOs.

3. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers): 22 points, 8-20 FG, 12 rebounds, 14 assists, 2 steals and 2 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. D'Angelo Russell (Brooklyn Nets): 3 points, 1-8 FG, 3 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 TOs.

2. Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics): 11 points, 3-13 FG and 3 rebounds.

3. Terence Ross (Orlando Magic): 2 points, 1-11 FG, 3 rebounds.

Friday's takeaways:

The depleted Toronto Raptors went up against a struggling Cleveland Cavaliers, winning 126-110. Detroit Pistons lost their 8th game in their last 10 with a 98-86 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets in a tight contest, 114-106. The Atlanta Hawks beat a resurgent New York Knicks 114-107, while the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Boston Celtics their 3rd straight loss with a 120-107 win. The Chicago Bulls overcame the Orlando Magic 90-80 in a low scoring game and The San Antonio Spurs blew the Minnesota Timberwolves out of the park, 124-98. The Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers with ease, winning 120-90. The Sacramento Kings pipped the Memphis Grizzlies to a nice 102-99 win. In the final game of the night, Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-104, on the back of a LeBron James triple double.

Tomorrow's games:

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers Phoenix Suns @ Washington Wizards Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz

