NBA Daily Notes: The Nuggets continue winning; Top fantasy picks for December 19th

Portland Trail Blazers have to thanks Damian Lillard for a lot of their wins this season

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had four games to look at and review while we have a huge 12 games to follow around and let's review some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Tuesday's recap:

Cleveland Cavaliers 92-91 Indiana Pacers Los Angeles Lakers 110-115 Brooklyn Nets Washington Wizards 110-118 Atlanta Hawks Dallas Mavericks 118-126 Denver Nuggets

Highlights:

1. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers): 36 points, 13-23 FG, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 5 TOs.

2. Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets): 22 points, 10-18 FG, 7 rebounds, 15 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 5 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers): 12 points, 4-15 FG, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks and 3 TOs.

2. John Wall (Washington Wizards): 15 points, 6-18 FG, 6 assists and 3 TOs.

Tuesday's takeaway:

The Cleveland Cavaliers went up against the Indiana Pacers, with the Cleveland Cavaliers coming out on top, 92-91. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets fought it out at the Barclays Center, with the Los Angeles Lakers losing to the Nets, 115-110. Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks went head to head in a closely fought game, with the Washington Wizards losing 110-118. In the final game, the Denver Nuggets played against the Dallas Mavericks in an entertaining match, with the Denver Nuggets coming out on top,126-118.

Tomorrow's games:

San Antonio Spurs @ Orlando Magic New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers @ Charlotte Hornets Phoenix Suns @ Boston Celtics Indiana Pacers @ Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans @ Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons @ Minnesota Timberwolves Brooklyn Nets @ Chicago Bulls Washington Wizards @ Houston Rockets Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz Memphis Grizzlies @ Portland Trail Blazers Oklahoma City Thunder @ Sacramento Kings

PG 1 - Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

The Portland Trail Blazers have been having an up and down 2018-19 season to start with. They are currently fifth in the Western Conference, with a great 17-13 record, but have won only five matches in their last 10.

Currently, they are on a two-game win streak, with McCollum and the player in the spotlight, Damian Lillard, hitting their strides.

Damian Lillard has been an All-Star level point guard this season. He has been averaging more than 27 points per game, with 6 assists as well as 5 rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers.

In their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Lillard exploded, scoring 39 points, with 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals as well, leading the Blazers to a 131-127 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lillard will hopefully continue his form tomorrow as well against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Alternate pick: Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

