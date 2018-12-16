NBA Daily Notes: The Pistons finally win; top fantasy picks for December 16th

Welcome to the last day of the 10th week in the 2018-19 NBA season. We had 7 big games to look at yesterday and there are 7 more games to look forward to tomorrow. Let us review some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the seven games tomorrow.

Detroit Pistons finally won a game

Saturday's recap:

Utah Jazz 89-96 Orlando Magic Los Angeles Lakers 128-100 Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics 104-113 Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets 105-97 Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Bulls 98-93 San Antonio Spurs Minnesota Timberwolves 99-107 Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Clippers 104-110 Oklahoma City Thunder

Highlights:

1. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers): 24 points, 7-15 FG, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal and 3 TOs.

2. Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons): 19 points, 6-14 FG, 20 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 5 blocks and 1 TO.

3. James Harden (Houston Rockets): 32 points, 9-14 FG, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals and 5 TOs.

4. Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder): 33 points, 11-19 FG, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Lowlights:

1. Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets): 4 points, 2-13 FG, 1 rebound, 3 assists and 3 TOs.

2. Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics): 6 points, 3-11 FG, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 TO.

3. Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets): 4 points, 2-11 FG, 1 rebound, 1 assist.

4. Kyle Korver (Utah Jazz): 3 points, 1-8 FG, 3 rebounds.

The Orlando Magic beat the Utah Jazz 96-89 in a fairly close match between the 2 teams. The Los Angeles Lakers crushed the Charlotte Hornets in a blowout 128-100 win. The Detroit Pistons finally managed to end their losing streak by beating the Boston Celtics 113-104. The Houston Rockets continued their upward ascent with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, 105-97. The Chicago Bulls shocked the San Antonio Spurs with a 98-93 win over them. The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped the ball against the Phoenix Suns, who had Devin Booker back, losing 99-107. In the final game of the day, the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a late comeback by the Los Angeles Clippers, winning their match 110-104.

Tomorrow's matches:

Atlanta Hawks @ Brooklyn Nets Philadelphia 76ers @ Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers Los Angeles Lakers @ Washington Wizards Miami Heat @ New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings @ Dallas Mavericks Toronto Raptors @ Denver Nuggets

