NBA Daily Notes: The Raptors falter; top fantasy picks for December 17th

Shubham Pant FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 17 Dec 2018, 21:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Toronto Raptors lose another game to the Denver Nuggets

Welcome back to a new week for the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had 7 games to watch and review while we have another 8 games coming up to start off the new week. Let us review some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Sunday's recap:

Atlanta Hawks 127-144 Brooklyn Nets Philadelphia 76ers 128-105 Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks 99-110 Indiana Pacers Los Angeles Lakers 110-128 Washington Wizards Miami Heat 102-96 New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings 120-113 Dallas Mavericks Toronto Raptors 86-95 Denver Nuggets

Highlights:

1. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers): 22 points, 9-15 FG, 11 rebounds, 14 assists, 1 steal and 0 TOs.

2. D'Angelo Russell (Brooklyn Nets): 32 points, 13-19 FG, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 0 TOs.

3. John Wall (Washington Wizards): 40 points, 16-27 FG, 6 rebounds, 14 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 5 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. C J Miles (Toronto Raptors): 2 points, 2-12 FG, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 1 TO.

Advertisement

2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers): 13 points, 5-16 FG, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 blocks and 4 TOs.

3. Darius Miller (New Orleans Pelicans): 3 points, 1-9 FG, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 TOs.

Sunday's takeaway:

The Brooklyn Nets went up against the Atlanta Hawks, coming out on top, the final score being 144-128. The Philadelphia 76ers faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in a grudge match, winning 128-105. The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers went head to head only for the Indiana Pacers to come out on the top, 110-99. The Washington Wizards faced a tough match against the Los Angeles Lakers, only to win easily, 128-110. Miami Heat went up against the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Heat scraping a win over the Pelicans, 102-96. Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks played a very tough game against each other, with only the King's just coming out on top, 120-113. The last match of the day was the best, with the Toronto Raptors going up against the Denver Nuggets, with the Nuggets winning, 96-85.

Tomorrow's games:

Milwaukee Bucks @ Detroit Pistons Phoenix Suns @ New York Knicks Sacramento Kings @ Minnesota Timberwolves Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets Chicago Bulls @ Oklahoma City Thunder Philadelphia 76ers @ San Antonio Spurs Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Clippers Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

1 / 11 NEXT

Advertisement