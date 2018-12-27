NBA Daily Notes: The Raptors stage an epic comeback; Top fantasy picks for December 27th

Toronto Raptors had an epic comeback against the Heat

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had 10 games to follow around and we have another 5 games to review tomorrow. Let's analyze some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Wednesday's recap:

Washington Wizards 95-106 Detroit Pistons Phoenix Suns 122-120 Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers 129-121 Atlanta Hawks Charlotte Hornets 132-134 Brooklyn Nets Toronto Raptors 106-104 Miami Heat Minnesota Timberwolves 119-94 Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers 87-95 Memphis Grizzlies New Orleans Pelicans 119-122 Dallas Mavericks Denver Nuggets 103-111 San Antonio Spurs Sacramento Kings 118-127 Los Angeles Clippers

Highlights:

1. Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns): 35 points, 13-24 FG, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and TOs.

2. Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets): 37 points, 12-29 FG, 2 rebounds,11 assists and 1 TO.

3. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks): 21 points, 5-13 FG, 9 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal and 1 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors): 6 points, 2-10 FG, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block and 1 TO.

2. Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets): 9 points, 4-19 FG, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 2 TOs.

3. Justin Holiday (Chicago Bulls): 2 points, 1-11 FG, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks and 1 TO.

Wednesday's takeaways:

Washington Wizards faced off against the Detroit Pistons, with the Pistons winning 106-95. Orlando Magic went up against the Phoenix Suns and the Suns were victorious, 122-120. The Indiana Pacers and The Atlanta Hawks go up against each other, with the Pacers winning, 129-121. The Charlotte Hornets were going up against the Brooklyn Nets, with the Nets winning 134-132. The league leaders Toronto Raptors face the Miami Heat in an entertaining game, the Raptors winning 106-104. The Chicago Bulls face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Wolves coming out on top, 119-94. The Memphis Grizzlies went up against the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Cleveland Cavaliers, with the Grizzlies winning, 95-87. The Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans had a Western Conference showdown, which the Mavericks won, 122-119. The San Antonio Spurs tried to consolidate their playoff spot against the conference leaders, Denver Nuggets, with the Spurs winning 111-10 In the final game of the night, Los Angeles Clippers went up against the Sacramento Kings, with the Kings/Clippers winning, 127-118.

Thursday's games:

Boston Celtics @ Houston Rockets New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks Los Angeles Lakers @ Sacramento Kings Portland Trailblazers @ Golden State Warriors Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz

PG 1 - Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)

Boston Celtics are playing some great basketball

The Boston Celtics are a team that are on the ascendency. They are currently fifth in the NBA, with a 20-13 record, only four games behind the top seed, Toronto Raptors.

They have won the last seven of their 10 games and are on a two-game winning streak. One man who has carried them along after a bad start to their season has been Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie has been on fire this season, averaging more than 23 points per match, along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds as well.

After a tough October, Kyrie has finally found his groove and has become the pivotal player for the Boston Celtics.

In the win over the 76ers, he scored a massive 40 points, along with 3 assists, 10 rebounds and a steal to with it too. He is making clutch shots for the Celtics and they'll hope it continues and he has another huge game against the Houston Rockets.

Alternate pick: Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)

