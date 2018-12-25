NBA Daily Notes: Merry Christmas; Top fantasy picks for December 25th

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. With no games scheduled for the 24th of December, we have a lot of basketball to look forward to on Christmas, and boy are we excited for those games.

We had 11 games on December 23rd to follow around and we have another 5 mouth watering clashes to review tomorrow. Let's analyse some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Sunday's recap:

Atlanta Hawks 98-95 Detroit Pistons Washington Wizards 89-105 Indiana Pacers Phoenix Suns 103-111 Brooklyn Nets Miami Heat 115-91 Orlando Magic New Orleans Pelicans 117-122 Sacramento Kings Charlotte Hornets 103-119 Boston Celtics Chicago Bulls 112-92 Cleveland Cavaliers Minnesota Timberwolves 114-112 Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Clippers 127-129 Golden State Warriors Dallas Mavericks 118-121 Portland Trail Blazers Memphis Grizzlies 107-99 Los Angeles Lakers

Highlights:

1. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns): 26 points, 13-16 FG, 18 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 3 blocks and 2 TOs.

2. Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder): 31 points, 11-24 FG,11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 3 TOs.

3. Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors): 35 points, 10-19 FG, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steals, 3 blocks and 1 TO.

4. Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans): 26 points, 7-20 FG, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks and 1 TO.

Lowlights:

1. Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons): 15 points, 4-14 FG, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 5 TOs.

2. Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards): 7 points, 2-11 FG, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal.

3. Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers): 6 points, 3-16 FG, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 TO.

4. Marvin Williams (Charlotte Hornets): 4 points, 1-9 FG, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal.

Sunday's takeaways:

The Detroit Pistons went up against the Atlanta Hawks, losing 98-95. Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers played each other in a hard-fought game with the Indiana Pacers winning 105-89. The Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets played each other in a fun game of basketball, with the Nets coming out on top, 111-103. The Miami Heat won against the Orlando Magic in an easy contest, 115-91. New Orleans Pelicans continued their losing streak, losing to the Sacramento Kings 122-117. The Boston Celtics returned to their winning ways, beating the Charlotte Hornets, 119-103. The battle at the bottom, in which the Cleveland Cavaliers lost against the Chicago Bulls, 112-92. The Oklahoma City Thunder finally lost against a spirited Minnesota Timberwolves, 114-112. The Golden State Warriors swat aside the Los Angeles Clippers, 129-127. The Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers went up against each other, with the Blazers coming out on top, 121-118. In the last game of the night, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies went head to head, with the Grizzlies winning 107-99.

Tuesday's games:

Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors Portland Trail Blazers @ Utah Jazz

