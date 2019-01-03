NBA Daily Notes: Pelicans can't seem to win; Top fantasy picks for January 3rd

Welcome to the new year with a new bunch of games in the NBA, and boy do we have some sweet games to bring you tomorrow. We have 3 monumental clashes to review tomorrow, and yesterday we had 9 games to follow.

Let's analyse some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans

Wednesday's results:

Miami Heat 117-92 Cleveland Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks 98-114 Washington Wizards Dallas Mavericks 122-84 Charlotte Hornets New Orleans Pelicans 121-126 Brooklyn Nets Orlando Magic 112-84 Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves 102-115 Boston Celtics Detroit Pistons 101-94 Memphis Grizzlies Philadelphia 76ers 132-127 Phoenix Suns Oklahoma City Thunder 107-100 Los Angeles Lakers

Highlights:

1. Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans): 34 points, 12-25 FG, 26 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks and 1 TO.

2. Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics): 35 points, 14-18 FG, 1 rebound, 5 assists and 2 TOs.

3. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers): 42 points, 12-23 FG, 18 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 4 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder): 14 points, 3-20 FG, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 4 TOs.

2. Justin Holiday (Chicago Bulls): 3 points, 1-7 FG, 4 rebounds, 1 assist.

3. Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies): 0 points, 0-8 FG, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 TOs.

Wednesday's takeaways:

The Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off the NBA with the Heat coming out with a 117-92 win. The struggling Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks went up against each other, with the Wizards winning, 114-98. The Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets went head to head in a drab game, with the Mavericks coming out on top, 122-84. The New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets played each other, with the Nets winning, 126-121. The Chicago Bulls played against the Orlando Magic, with the Magic coming out as winners, 112-84. The Boston Celtics went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the Celtics winning, 115-102. The Detroit Pistons played the Memphis Grizzlies in a low scoring game, with the Pistons winning, 101-94. The Philadelphia 76ers played the bottom of the West, Phoenix Suns, The 76ers came out on top with ease, winning 132-127. In the final game of the night, the Oklahoma City Thunder faced the Los Angeles Lakers, with the Thunder winning, 107-100.

Thursday's games:

Toronto Raptors @ San Antonio Spurs Denver Nuggets @ Sacramento Kings Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors

