NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY): November 10th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

We're approaching the end of the first full month of NBA games for the 2021-22 season.

It's been an exciting time around the league, as the storylines continue to build with each day that passes. Many teams have gotten off to strong starts as they strive to stay at the top of the standings in their respective conferences. Other notable teams have struggled with inconsistent displays during the first month of action, and will look to get back on the right track.

The Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award has continued to be one of the most discussed accolades in the NBA. Every year, there's a group of players that look poised to take home the recognition of being one of the league's top defenders.

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert won the DPOY award the last two years. There is now an intriguing crop of players who have made some noise for this year's award. On that note, here's a look at this week's installment of the Defensive Player of the Year power rankings.

#5 Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 9; Games won - 7; Games lost - 2

Last Week: PPG - 22.3, APG - 4.3, RPG - 11.0

Overall: PPG - 21.4, APG - 4.0, RPG - 9.4

Last Week: FG% - 44.2%, 3P% - 50.0%, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 43.5%, 3P% - 39.4%, FT% - 77.9%.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is expected to miss some time because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. But his plays of late has been too impressive to ignore.

Embiid has put up some great numbers, and finds himself getting some recognition in this week's power rankings. Although Embiid has stood out with his performances on the offensive side of the ball, he has also been a force defensively.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers



he's our EMVPIIID for a reason.



30 PTS | 15 REB | 3 AST

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the tougher teams in the Eastern Conference during the opening month of the 2021-22 NBA season. They currently find themselves 8-4 on the season, despite losing their last two games with Embiid out.

Throughout the NBA 2021-22 season, Embiid has been a disruptive force on the defensive side of the ball. In nine games, he is averaging 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. Thanks to his performances, he makes his first appearance in the Defensive Player of the Year power rankings.

#4 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo continues to be a strong Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 9; Games won - 6; Games lost - 3

Last Week: PPG - 17.3, APG - 3.7, RPG - 8.7

Overall: PPG - 18.3, APG - 2.3, RPG - 11.8

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 82.4%

Overall: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 82.5%.

After appearing fifth in last week's power rankings, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has started to climb up the boards with his impressive plays of late. The

Miami Heat are currently atop the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 7-3. Bam Adebayo has been a big reason why they've had so much success to start the 2021-22 NBA season. Adebayo continues to make strides with his game on both sides of the floor, but he has become a serious weapon as a defender.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Bam showed us why he is who he is last night 😤 Bam showed us why he is who he is last night 😤 https://t.co/KE54SVhtbt

In his last three NBA games, Adebayo has averaged 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per outing. He is exceptional athlete with the ability to defend multiple positions. Adebayo should find himself firmly in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year conversation if the Heat continue to stack up the wins.

