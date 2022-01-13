NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Power Rankings featuring Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more | January 12th, 2022

The Defensive Player of the Year race remains tight midway through the season.

The Phoenix Suns (31-9) and Golden State Warriors (30-10) continue to battle for top spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz (28-13) and Memphis Grizzlies (29-14) are breathing down their necks.

In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls (27-11), Brooklyn Nets (25-14) and Miami Heat (25-15) continue to fight to earn the number one seed.

It's time to take a look at the updated Defensive Player of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 40; Games won - 31; Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - 17.0, APG - 2.0, RPG - 2.3

Overall: PPG - 12.4, APG - 1.8, RPG - 3.9

Last Week: FG% - 58.3%, 3P% - 45.0%, FT% - 0.0%

Overall: FG% - 51.7%, 3P% - 39.6%, FT% - 85.1%

The Phoenix Suns have the league's best record. Although superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul have led the way, young wing Mikal Bridges has drawn praise for his play on defense.

Bridges, in his fourth season, has built a reputation for his defensive presence. "Inspector Go Go Gadget" stands out with his versatility defensively, pairing his length and quickness to give the opposition trouble.

His last week of action saw Bridges average 17.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 58.3%, including 45.0% from 3-point range.

No. 4: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 28; Games won - 20; Games lost - 8

Last Week: PPG - 31.0, APG - 7.0, RPG - 10.7

Overall: PPG - 27.0, APG - 4.4, RPG - 10.6

Last Week: FG% - 52.3%, 3P% - 20.0%, FT% - 75.0%

Overall: FG% - 47.8%, 3P% - 38.5%, FT% - 81.4%

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-16) are on a seven-game win streak, and the team, as usual, continues to go as big man Joel Embiid goes. Philadelphia has won eight of its last ten games to move to fifth in the East – just two games out of second place.

Embiid can be one of the most dominant big men in the NBA when he's rolling. In his last week, Embiid averaged 31.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 52.3%. Embiid is also getting after it on the defense and is quickly trending upward in the DPOY conversation.

