NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Power Rankings featuring Joel Embiid, Draymond Green, and more | December 22nd, 2021

Another week of NBA action has passed and teams around the league are starting to heat up. It's been an exciting start to the 2021-22 NBA season, which has featured a number of fascinating storylines for basketball fans to monitor.

Various teams have started to generate some buzz around the league as a few of the top contenders have started to show their pedigree. In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns continue to be the talk of the basketball world with their dominant play throughout the opening months. The Brooklyn Nets have started to look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference as they find themselves at the top of the standings. With another week of NBA games behind us, it's time to look at the updated Defensive Player of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is back on the Defensive Player of the Year power rankings

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 20; Games won - 13; Games lost - 7

Last Week: PPG - 24.5, APG - 5.5, RPG - 11.5

Overall: PPG - 30.0, APG - 5.3, RPG - 11.0

Last Week: FG% - 48.5%, 3P% - 25.0%, FT% - 88.2%

Overall: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 23.1%, FT% - 87.1%

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to battle up the standings in the Eastern Conference, the superstar big man has been outstanding with his play on the court. As of now, the Sixers currently find themselves with an overall record of 16-15 this year and have won five of their last ten games. After a strong start to the season, the 76ers will now look to attempt to climb up the ranks in the East. If they are going to accomplish that, then it's going to be because of the play of big man Joel Embiid.

The Sixers superstar is having another sensational year when it comes to his production on the court. In his last week of games, Embiid went on to average 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. What has been even more impressive is the type of consistency that Embiid has had over the course of the season. For the entire year, the dominant big man is averaging 30.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Embiid will continue to be a name to keep an eye on when it comes to the Defensive Player of the Year award as well as he's averaging 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

No. 4: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges has made noise as a potential Defensive Player of the Year

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 30; Games won - 25; Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 12.8, APG - 2.3, RPG - 3.5

Overall: PPG - 12.3, APG - 1.9, RPG - 4.0

Last Week: FG% - 47.4%, 3P% - 35.0%, FT% - 88.9%

Overall: FG% - 51.6%, 3P% - 38.6%, FT% - 86.0%

As the NBA season continues to march on, the Phoenix Suns continue to be the talk of the basketball world with their strong play on the court. One of the reasons the Suns have had success this year has been the improved play of young wing Mikal Bridges. Although Bridges won't have some of the eye-opening stats that other players on this list might have, he's quickly become one of the top defensive weapons throughout the NBA.

Bridges stands out on the court with his length and quickness, and he has the ability to defend multiple positions at a high level. While a number of players on the Suns might fill up the box score, Bridges' impact cannot be understated as he's often assigned the role of guarding the opposition's best player. Bridges looks like he is going to be a perennial Defensive Player of the Year contender throughout his career. In his last week of games, Bridges went on to average 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 47.4% from the field.

