NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after week 12 ft. Brook Lopez 

Through the first half of the NBA season, there has been a clear favorite when it comes to Defensive Player of the Year. It's become so much of a runaway that another potential candidate sounded off on all the attention going to one person.

A common name to appear on the weekly DPOY rankings is Anthony Davis. Despite having a strong case himself, the LA Lakers star doesn't think he has a shot at the hardware. During an interview with Shams Charania earlier this week, the All-Star big man claimed the award is being pushed towards Victor Wembanyama.

"Defensive Player of the Year, I don't know," Davis said. "I feel like the narrative is being pushed for Wemby to get it."

Following this strong statement from Davis, here is the latest edition of the NBA Defensive Player of the Year power rankings.

NBA DPOY Week 12 Power Rankings: 2024-25 season

#5. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Kicking off this week's list is a player who has been in and out of the DPOY power rankings, Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. Despite seeing his name in trade rumors, the young center continues to be a strong anchor for his team's defense.

Kessler has upped his rim protection as of late, picking up two blocks in four of his last five games. Just past the halfway point, the third-year big man is also second in the league in blocks per game (2.4).

#4. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Up next is another one of the top shot blockers in the NBA, Brook Lopez. The Milwaukee Bucks veteran continues to form one of the best defensive frontcourt duos in the league alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lopez is currently on pace to average at least two blocks for the fifth time in the last seven seasons. He's shined defensively as of late for the Bucks, recording three blocks in three straight games this week.

#3. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Returning to the top three this week is Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. With the recent uptick in his offensive production, he's slowly working his way into the conversation of the NBA's best two-way talents.

Jackson does it all defensively, averaging 1.4 spg and 1.6 bpg on the season. Given his ranging impact on that end of the floor, the former DPOY could sneak into the debate again in 2025.

#2. Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Once again coming in at No. 2 is the sole perimeter player on the list. As he continues to put up remarkable steals numbers, Dyson Daniels has a strong chance of being a finalist for DPOY.

Daniels is leading the NBA in steals by a wide margin, averaging an impressive 3.1 spg. He's racked up a total of 13 in his last three games, including a five-steal night against the Toronto Raptors.

#1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

As Anthony Davis mentioned, the DPOY award is Victor Wembanyama's to lose. He remains the outright favorite to win, and it's doubtful anybody catches up to him.

The San Antonio Spurs star is protecting the rim at a high level, averaging around four blocks per game. He's dominated this facet of the game so much that he has nearly double the amount of total blocks than "AD", who sits in second.

As long as Wemby doesn't spend any extended time on the sidelines, he'll likely secure the first DPOY of his career in 2025.

