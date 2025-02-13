NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after week 14 ft. Victor Wembanyama

As we approach the final leg of the NBA regular season, the debates for seasonal awards are going to become more prominent. While some are still very much up for debate, Defensive Player of the Year remains a runaway.

Even though DPOY has a clear favorite, there are plenty of players who continue to build a strong case. The league is littered with high-end defensive talent in both the backcourt and the frontcourt.

From a team perspective, the OKC Thunder have the NBA's best defense in terms of defensive rating (104.2). Other members of the top five in this category include the Boston Celtics, LA Clippers and Orlando Magic.

With the playoff push getting ready to begin, here is the latest edition of the DPOY ladder.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings: 2024-25 season

5) Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

Making a way pack onto the DPOY ladder is one of the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, Anthony Davis. While he only played in one game, the All-Star big man quickly reminded the world how strong he's been on the defensive end.

On Saturday, Davis made his debut for the Dallas Mavericks. He ended up exiting early due to injury but still managed to rack up 16 rebounds and three blocks. Now expected to be sidelined for an extended period, it might mark the end of Davis' DPOY chances.

4) Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

For most of the award's history, Defensive Player of the Year has typically gone to a rim-protecting big man. With this in mind, Walker Kessler is a player who could end up sneaking into the conversation come the end of the season.

With a little less than 30 games to go, the Utah Jazz center is second in the NBA in blocks per game at 2.3. Kessler has racked up 10 blocks over his last four games, including three straight games with at least three.

3) Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

When it comes to dark horse candidates for DPOY, Jaren Jackson Jr. is the first name on the list. He's already won the award on one occasion and could enter the mix to do so again in 2025.

In the midst of a career year offensively, the Memphis Grizzlies star continues to shine on defense. Jackson is one of the best "stocks" (steals + blocks) players in the league. This was on full display last week against the OKC Thunder when he notched three steals and blocks in one game.

2) Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Coming in at No. 2 is the lone backcourt player on this week's rankings, Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks. He is well on his way to leading the NBA in steals, averaging over three a game.

Daniels has thrived in an expanded role with the Hawks, becoming one of the top perimeter defenders in the league. History doesn't bode well for his chances of winning, but he is a near-lock to be a finalist.

1) Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Remaining in the top spot is the frontrunner to win his first of many DPOYs. Victor Wembanyama has arguably been the top overall defender in the league as he continues to blossom into a superstar.

Wembanyama is on pace to secure his second blocks title, averaging an NBA-best 3.9 per game. The San Antonio Spurs big man has upped his production as of late, totaling 12 blocks in his last three outings.

