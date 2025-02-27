NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after week 16 ft. Evan Mobley

This NBA season, Defensive Player of the Year was an award race that was a clear runaway from opening night. However, with less than 30 games to go in the season, it has become wide open.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the NBA world was hit with shocking news that Victor Wembanyama will miss the rest of the year due to a blood clot. On pace to lead the league in blocks for a second-straight season, he was the clear favorite for DPOY.

As we hit the final stretch of the regular season, players now have a window of opportunity to secure DPOY. Following the shocking Wembanyama news, here is the latest edition of the Defensive Player of the Year ladder.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year power rankings: 2024-25 season

5) Lu Dort, OKC Thunder

Kicking off this week's list is a new name on the DPOY power rankings, Lu Dort of the OKC Thunder. His numbers don't jump off the page, but a case could be made for the veteran guard.

The Thunder have had the NBA's best defense for the majority of the season. While their overall roster attributes to this, Dort is one of the major catalysts. He is arguably their top perimeter defender and takes on the top wing matchup on most nights. Because of these reasons, Dort has a valid case to enter the conversation.

4) Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler has been a mainstay on this list and finds himself in the No. 4 slot this week. The Utah Jazz big man continues to protect the rim at a high rate, trailing only Wembanyama in blocks per game (2.4).

Along with his shot-blocking, Kessler has also made an impact with his rebounding. In the two appearances he's made since the All-Star break, he's grabbed 22 boards on the defensive glass alone.

3) Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Entering the top three is another impactful defender on one of the NBA's top teams this season. With Victor Wembanyama now out of the picture, Evan Mobley is a prime candidate to replace him in the discussion.

Two years removed from finishing third in DPOY voting, Mobley has a chance to be a finalist again in 2025. He's come out of the gates strong following the break, racking up four steals and nine blocks over his last four games.

2) Jaren Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies

Coming in at No. 2 is the person with the most to gain from winning DPOY, Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. In the event he captures the award for a second time, he'd become eligible for a supermax contract extension.

Jackson is in the midst of a career year offensively but is also one of the NBA's most impactful defenders. He too has filled up the stat sheet since play resumed, posting four steals and eight blocks across his last four outings.

1) Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

After months of sitting at the No. 2 spot, Dyson Daniels has finally climbed to the top of the DPOY ladder. Now that Wembanyama is out of the running, the Atlanta Hawks guard has a chance to join the exclusive group of perimeter players to win the award.

Daniels is leading the league in steals per game, averaging an impressive 3.1 a night. He's totaled 14 over his last three appearances, with seven of them coming in one outing against the Miami Heat.

