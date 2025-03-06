NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after week 17 ft. Kris Dunn

Now in the home stretch of the NBA season, the Defensive Player of the Year race has completely changed. What was once an obvious runaway is now a wide-open landscape.

With Victor Wembanyama no longer in the fold, there are countless players who could make a serious run at the trophy. There are numerous candidates with compelling cases, which makes these final weeks of the season important.

Throughout history, DPOY has commonly been handed to a frontcourt player. However, things could be different this year with the game becoming so perimeter-focused.

As things slowly start to come to a close, here is the latest installment of the DPOY power rankings.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year power rankings: 2024-25 season

5) Kris Dunn, LA Clippers

Making his first appearance on the DPOY ladder this season is LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn. While he has slim chances of being a finalist, he deserves credit for the work he's put in on the defensive end this year.

Dunn has been one of the NBA's top perimeter defenders this year, currently sitting third in steals per game at 1.8. He's put together some impressive outings as of late, picking up five steals against the Detroit Pistons. Dunn also recently had a four-steal night in an all-LA matchup with the Lakers last week.

4) Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

Next up is a player who has constantly been in and out of this list, Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. A decade into his career, the two-time blocks champion is still one of the game's top rim protectors.

Turner is currently fifth in the NBA in blocks, averaging just under two per game. The veteran big man's skills were on full display in his latest appearance, racking up four blocks in a win over the Houston Rockets.

3) Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been among the top candidates for DPOY this season, but his run could also be coming to an end. The Memphis Grizzlies big man is now week-to-week after suffering an ankle injury against the Atlanta Hawks.

When Wembanyama was set to miss the rest of the season, Jackson Jr. emerged as one of the top favorites for DPOY. He's been one of the NBA's most impactful defenders this season. Across 59 matchups, Jackson Jr. is averaging 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks.

2) Dyson Daniels, Atlatna Hawks

Sliding back in at No. 2 is the player who has held this spot for the majority of the season, Dyson Daniels. With Wemby out of the picture, the Atlanta Hawks guard has a chance to pull off the rare feat of winning DPOY as a backcourt player.

Daniels continues to put up historic steals numbers, leading the league in that category by a wide margin. The Hawks guard is averaging three steals per game and isn't far removed from racking up seven in one night against the Miami Heat.

1) Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

There is a new face at the top of DPOY power rankings with roughly 20 games to go in the season. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA's top teams this year, and Evan Mobley has been a major catalyst in their success.

Mobley has been the anchor of the Cavs' defense, impacting the game in a multitude of ways on a nightly basis. The former No. 3 pick has racked up seven blocks over his last four outings, three of them coming in a nail-biting win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

There is still time for things to change, but as of now, Mobley is the new frontrunner for DPOY.

