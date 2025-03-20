NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after week 19 ft. Draymond Green

Now in the final month of the NBA regular season, DPOY is one of the few wide-open award races. Due to injuries to multiple top candidates, fresh faces have entered the mix with only a few weeks to go.

Throughout this season, Dyson Daniels has been one of the key names in the race. Aside from an expanded opportunity, the young guard has drawn inspiration from a former Defensive Player of the Year. Earlier this week, Daniels reflected on how he's watched film of Marcus Smart to try and learn how to better attack passing lanes.

Now in the home stretch of the NBA season, here is a fresh look at the DPOY race.

NBA DPOY power rankings: 2024-25 season

5) Kris Dunn, LA Clippers

Kicking off this week's list is another player who has thrived in an expanded role this season, Kris Dunn of the LA Clippers. His high-level perimeter play is a big reason why LA has a top-five defense.

With a few weeks to go, Dunn is second in the NBA in steals per game at 1.8 a night. The former lottery pick's defensive prowess has been on full display as of late, notching a pair of three-steal games in the past week.

4) Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Next up is a former Defensive Player of the Year who has entered the conversation as of late, Draymond Green. While many have focused on Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, the veteran center has also elevated his play over the past month.

Green is coming off one of his best defensive showings of the season, racking up four blocks and two steals against the Milwaukee Bucks. He also did a great job shutting down Giannis Antetokounmpo, holding the superstar forward to just three points when defending him.

3) Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Back on the list is someone who has been in the DPOY conversation all year, Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. He had a brief absence due to injury, but is back in the mix since making his return last week.

Jackson Jr. was able to make a big statement in his first game back, racking up four steals and two blocks against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also sits at fifth in the NBA in blocks per game (1.6).

2) Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Now firmly planted in the No. 2 spot is Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley. As the defensive anchor on one of the NBA's top teams, the former No. 3 pick is a strong candidate to be a finalist for the award.

On the season, Mobley is tying his career-high in steals (0.9) and posting his second-highest blocks per game average (1.5). With Victor Wembanyama now ineligible, Mobley is someone who has an opportunity to swoop in and take home the award.

1) Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Remaining in the top spot is Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels. As he continues to put up historic steals numbers, he is a lock to be a finalist for DPOY.

Earlier this week, Daniels added another impressive feat to his already strong case for Defensive Player of the Year. He now has more steals this season than any NBA in the last 15 seasons and still has weeks to add to this total.

As things currently stand, Daniels is in a strong position to join the rare group of non-centers to win DPOY.

