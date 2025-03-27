NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after week 20 ft Jaren Jackson Jr.

In the final weeks of the NBA regular season, the Defensive Player of the Year race has become a hot topic. Since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out, it has been wide open regarding who will end up taking home the word.

As things slowly start to wind down, countless people have given their thoughts on the award race. Among the latest to do so was longtime guard Tony Allen. He gave a shoutout to Draymond Green but feels Dyson Daniels is the most deserving.

"I wouldn't have him as my favorite," Allen said of Green. "My favorite is the guy from Atlanta, Daniels. I like how Dyson, he's all over the court."

With just a handful of games to go, here is where things stand regarding the NBA's hottest award race.

NBA DPOY power rankings: 2024-25 season

5) Luguentz Dort, OKC Thunder

Sliding into the top five this week is OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort. Seeing that they are putting up historic numbers on the defensive end, someone from the team deserves a mention on this list.

Dort is a driving force for what the Thunder do on the defensive end, taking on the top perimeter matchup on a nightly basis. The 25-year-old is also averaging a career-high 1.1 steals per game.

4) Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Next up is someone who has stormed into the DPOY conversation as of late, Draymond Green. Over the past few weeks, the Golden State Warriors forward has been adamant about his case to take home the hardware.

Green has ramped up his play on defense as the Warriors continue to be one of the NBA's hottest teams. In his recent stretch, he's had a five-block game against the Denver Nuggets and a four-steal outing in Golden State's win over the Toronto Raptors.

3) Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Back in the top three is a player who just recently reached the 65-game mark to officially be in the conversation. As long as he stays in the lineup, Jaren Jackson Jr. is a near-lock to be a finalist for DPOY.

The Memphis Grizzlies big man is currently tied for fourth in blocks per game at 1.6. Jackson Jr. has also recorded at least one steal in four of his last five outings, including a three-steal performance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

2) Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

One of the clear-cut locks for Defensive Player of the Year this season is Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels. With how well he's performed all year, he has a strong case to be one of the few non-centers to win the award.

Daniels has a wide lead in the steals department, averaging an NBA-leading 3.1 per game. He's racked up 12 in his last three games alone, five of which came in a win vs the Philadelphia 76ers.

1) Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Back in the top spot is Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley. Currently on one of the NBA's best teams this season, the former No. 3 pick is also a lock to be a finalist.

Mobley has turned up his defensive prowess in the Cavs' latest stretch, racking up nine blocks over his last three games. The majority of them came in Cleveland's win over the Blazers Tuesday night.

Since Wembanyama was removed from the picture, Mobley has found himself as one of the new frontrunners for DPOY.

