NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after week 22 ft. Draymond Green

After months of grueling action, the NBA regular season reached its final days. Despite so little action being left, one award race remains wide open.

For the majority of the year, Defensive Player of the Year was an afterthought due to Victor Wembanyama being a clear runaway. However, things got turned on their side when the former No. 1 pick was ruled out for the season due to a blood clot diagnosis.

Since the All-Star break, DPOY has become a hot debate in NBA circles. With Wembanyama out of the picture, countless players have emerged as potential candidates to take home the award.

As the 2024-25 regular season slowly meets its end, here is an updated look at the heated DPOY race.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings: 2024-25 season

5) Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers

Making an appearance on this list very late in the year is LA Clippers' big man Ivica Zubac. Taking home DPOY is a bit of a longshot, but it hasn't stopped his teammates from campaigning for him.

Zubac has put together a career year for the Clippers on both ends of the floor. While it hasn't gotten enough shine, he is a big reason why LA has the NBA's second-best defense in terms of defensive rating (109.1). Zubac's work as an anchor for the Clippers' defensive scheme makes him more than deserving to be in the mix.

4) Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Next up is someone who has been a mainstay on this list all season, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. As one of the league's most versatile defenders, he is a big threat to be a finalist for DPOY.

JJJ is one of the best "stocks" players in the league, averaging a combined 2.8 steals and blocks per game. Since Wembanyama went down with injury, a window of opportunity has emerged for him to secure a second DPOY.

3) Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Over the past six weeks, Draymond Green has gone from a longshot to possibly favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. Much to the dismay of many NBA fans, the Golden State Warriors forward has a good chance at being named a finalist.

Name and reputation definitely have played a big factor, but Green is still deserving of consideration for DPOY. Many have zeroed in on Steph Curry's play, but the veteran forward's high-level defense has also been a big factor in the Warriors quickly rising up the standings.

2) Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Moving on to one of the more feel-good stories of this NBA season, Dyson Daniels is a lock to be in the running for DPOY. Since joining the Atlanta Hawks, he's emerged as one of the league's top perimeter defenders.

Daniels has put up historic steals numbers all year and is on pace to average over three a game for the season. With the work he's put in, the young guard has a chance to join the few non-centers to take home the award.

1) Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Once again coming in at No.1 is Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley. He is another candidate putting together a career year in the NBA, and it could result in him adding a major accolade to his resumé.

Aside from his impactful defense on a nightly basis, Mobley also gets a good bump for how well the Cavs have performed this season. The former No. 3 pick is guaranteed to be a finalist and should be viewed as the frontrunner as the season comes to a close.

