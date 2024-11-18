NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 4 ft. Walker Kessler

As another week of NBA action concludes, there is a big shake-up in the Defensive Player of the Year landscape. With one of the early favorites suffering an injury that will sideline him for sometime, an opportunity to climb the ladder has come about.

Before injuring his hip after taking a nasty fall, Chet Holmgren was one of the league's top rim protectors. The former No. 2 pick looked like he'd be a mainstay in the DPOY rankings but now is expected to miss two months.

While a handful of the usual suspects remain near the top of the power rankings, some new faces have entered the mix following Week 4.

NBA DPOY rankings after Week 4 (2024-25 season):

5) Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Making an appearance on this list for the first time this season is Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. The former All-Star and DPOY has played a crucial role in his team having a top-five defense in the NBA.

As of now, the Warriors have the league's fourth-best defensive rating at 107.9. Green is averaging 1.1 steals a game and 0.9 blocks per game. His defensive prowess was on full display against the Dallas Mavericks, racking up three steals and two blocks in a win.

4) Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Another player who has carried their team to a top-five defense in the NBA is Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. They are just behind the Warriors in terms of defensive rating at 108.6.

JJJ had a slow start to the season defensively but has found his stride in recent weeks. Along with averaging a career-high 1.4 steals per game, he is blocking 1.4 shots a night. Jackson's shot-blocking has been noteworthy as of late, racking up five in the last two games alone.

3) Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Another player making their first appearance on this list is Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. After his stock took a hit last year, the young big man is off to a hot start in his third year in the league.

Before being sidelined with a hip injury, Kessler was averaging 2.8 blocks a game. On top of that, he was grabbing a career-high 10.7 rebounds a night. If he's able to return to action soon, the Jazz big man has a chance to become a mainstay on this list.

2) Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

When it comes to defensive players, Dyson Daniels has been one of the biggest stories in the NBA. Since joining the Atlanta Hawks, he's entered the conversation for the league's best perimeter defender.

Daniels currently leads the league in steals per game, averaging 3.7 a night. That is nearly double the next closest player, who is putting up just over two a game. Over his last five games, Daniels has had at least six steals on four separate occasions.

It's rare for a guard/wing to win DPOY, but with the hype Daniels is getting, he could potentially join the exclusive group.

1) Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Coming in at the top spot once again is arguably the NBA's best defensive talent, Victor Wembanyama. Along with his offensive game taking a step forward, he continues to be elite on the other side of the floor.

The San Antonio Spurs big man is one pace to take home the blocks title again, averaging 3.7 a game. He is fresh off erasing seven shots against the Utah Jazz, his second-highest for a game this season.

