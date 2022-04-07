NBA Defensive Player of the Year featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and more: April 6th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The debate for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award is reaching its conclusion as does the regular season.

The race for the playoffs is tight, especially in the Eastern Conference as teams are battling for playoff seedings.

With another week of action passing by, it's time to take a look at this week's Defensive Player of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 1st

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 65; Games won - 43; Games lost - 22

Last Week: PPG - 37.3, APG - 4.7, RPG - 12.7

Overall: PPG - 29.9, APG - 5.8, RPG - 11.6

Last Week: FG% - 62.7%, BPG - 1.0, FT% - 70.3%

Overall: FG% - 55.4%, BPG - 1.4, FT% - 72.0%

The Milwaukee Bucks (49-30) are third in the East. Throughout the season, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has impressed on both sides of the floor.

Best in the world? Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last 10:

44 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST
40 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST
30 PTS - 11 REB - 4 AST
25 PTS - 17 REB - 5 AST
36 PTS - 10 REB - 2 AST
30 PTS - 15 REB - 4 AST
31 PTS - 8 REB - 3 AST
43 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST
39 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST

Things can change quickly in the DPOY conversation, and Antetokounmpo will have the opportunity to take home the award. In his last week, Giannis averaged 37.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 62.7%.

No. 4: Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 4th

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 63; Games won - 40; Games lost - 23

Last Week: PPG - 16.0, APG - 0.7, RPG - 17.7

Overall: PPG - 15.4, APG - 1.1, RPG - 14.8

Last Week: FG% - 66.7%, BPG - 1.7, FT% - 54.5%

Overall: FG% - 70.8%, BPG - 2.1, FT% - 69.2%

The Utah Jazz (47-32) have been one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference. Despite struggling lately, they still find themselves fifth in the West. Big man Rudy Gobert has stood out with his production on both sides of the floor.

Rudy Gobert tonight:

22 PTS
21 REB
on 8 shots

His first 20/20 game of 2022.

Gobert has been one of the most popular candidates for DPOY. In his last week, Gobert averaged 16.0 points, 17.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

No. 3: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 2nd

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 79; Games won - 63; Games lost - 16

Last Week: PPG - 19.3, APG - 1.7, RPG - 3.7

Overall: PPG - 14.4, APG - 2.3, RPG - 4.3

Last Week: FG% - 54.8%, SPG - 1.3, BPG - 0.3

Overall: FG% - 53.4%, SPG - 1.2, BPG - 0.5

The Phoenix Suns (63-16), who will be the West's No. 1 seed, have been the NBA's top team. Versatile wing Mikal Bridges has been one of the league's best defenders.

With guard Chris Paul sidelined for an extended period, Bridges took his game to a new level. The league has noticed, and Bridges could win a DPOY award during his career. In his last week, Bridges averaged 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

No. 2: Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 5th

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 55; Games won - 35; Games lost - 20

Last Week: PPG - 17.8, APG - 3.3, RPG - 10.8

Overall: PPG - 19.0, APG - 3.4, RPG - 10.1

Last Week: FG% - 59.6%, SPG - 1.0, BPG - 0.3

Overall: FG% - 55.7%, SPG - 1.4, BPG - 0.8

The Miami Heat (52-28) remain at the top of the Eastern Conference, riding a five-game winning streak. Miami should be the East's No. 1 seed. The Heat have been at their best when star big man Bam Adebayo is on the court.

- Bam Adebayo

"In my mind, I think I'm the Defensive Player of the Year,"

Adebayo stands out with his impact on both sides of the floor. In his last week, Adebayo averaged 17.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.3 apg and 1.0 spg.

No. 1: Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 68; Games won - 45; Games lost - 23

Last Week: PPG - 14.3, APG - 6.0, RPG - 4.5

Overall: PPG - 12.0, APG - 5.9, RPG - 3.9

Last Week: FG% - 35.7%, SPG - 1.0, BPG - 0.3

Overall: FG% - 41.4%, SPG - 1.7, BPG - 0.3

The Boston Celtics (49-30) have come a long way from the team that was 18-21 on Jan. 6, skyrocketing up the standings to second in the East. The Celtics have been one of the most dominant defensive teams, and veteran guard Marcus Smart has led that effort.

"Rudy can't guard all five spots. I can guard all five spots and I have been doing it. I've done it very well."

Marcus Smart makes his case for Defensive Player of the Year, fires shot at Rudy Gobert

Smart has always been known for his defensive ability, and he's become the betting favorite to win the DPOY award. In his last week, Smart averaged 14.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.9 apg and 1.0 spg.

