NBA DFS DraftKings lineup and picks: Daily Fantasy prediction - January 12th, 2021

The DraftKings NBA DFS is brimming with quality talent tonight, despite the NBA slate being smaller than originally planned, with the Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls game being postponed due to safety protocols.

Among the NBA Draftkings DFS picks to consider as the NBA enters week four of the season is Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic, who is averaging triple-double to start the season. The Nuggets will face off against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET.

However, if you are to build around players like Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, or LeBron James - who will battle James Harden and the Houston Rockets tonight at 8 PM ET - it will be important to find low-listing/high-value players to compensate for the aforementioned trio's hefty price tag.

In this article, you will find the top five must-have NBA DFS value pickups for today's games, determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

NBA DFS Draftkings picks for today

There are a couple of solid pickups in the 7k range in today's NBA fantasy slate. Loads of rookies and other low-listing players will see increased minutes due to COVID-19 continuing to sideline starters.

Below is a list of the players that have great value and will likely put up a strong performance in their respective matchups tonight. Each position has Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG/ SG - Caris LeVert

Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings - $7600 | Opponent - Denver Nuggets | Proj Pts - 38.8 | Value - 5.1x

With Kyrie Irving continuing to be out of the Brooklyn Nets lineup, Caris LeVert remains a must-have NBA DFS pickup.

In the last three games Irving has missed, LeVert has averaged 28.7 points and 7.3 assists.

NBA DFS: SG/PG - Tyler Herro

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

DraftKings - $6700 | Opponent - Philadelphia 76ers | Proj Pts - 34.9 | Value - 5.2x

Tyler Herro is coming off a huge performance where he dropped 31 points and collected nine rebounds. He is likely to produce another great stat line tonight, as the Miami Heat are without seven players due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Expect Herro to play close to 40 minutes and put up a sky-high usage rate, making him an excellent NBA DFS pickup.

Tyler Herro is the only player in Heat history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 and he's now done it twice 🔥



He dropped 31 on the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/mltmH9kpcz — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 10, 2021

NBA DFS: SF - Talen Horton-Tucker

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

DraftKings - $3600 | Opponent - Houston Rockets | Proj Pts - 18.7 | Value - 5.2x

The preseason hype for Talen Horton-Tucker has carried over in the regular-season. Horton put up 17 points on 87.5% shooting for the LA Lakers in his last outing.

Frank says that Talen Horton-Tucker "continues to impress."



"The young man has a great attitude and great spirit... He just goes out there and kicks people's butts, quite frankly. He's a hell of a talent... He's got a chance to be really good for us immediately." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 7, 2020

THT low-listing price of $3600 makes him a great NBA DFS value pick.

NBA DFS: PF/C - LaMarcus Aldrige

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns.

DraftKings - $6300 | Opponent - Oklahoma City Thunder | Proj Pts - 33.4 | Value - 5.3x

LaMarcus Aldrige is projected to get 33.4 daily fantasy points, making him a great NBA DFS value pickup at just $6300.

Aldrige is coming off a 20-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves and also brought down nine rebounds.

You can expect the 35-year-old to put together another vintage performance against Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.

NBA DFS: PF/C Precious Achiuwa

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

DraftKings - $3100 | Opponent - Philadelphia 76ers | Proj Pts - 28.8 | Value - 9.3x

Precious Achiuwa is the DraftKings NBA DFS value pick of the day, coming in at 9.3x value. Look for the 21-year-old to earn his first NBA start and play 30+ minutes, as he is one of the eight players the Miami Heat have available tonight.

Other valuable NBA DFS DraftKings pickups at a low listing price:

Trey Lyles - PF/C

DraftKings - $3300 | Opponent - Oklahoma City Tunder | Proj Pts - 22.4 | Value - 6.8x

Andre Iguodala - SF/PF

DraftKings - $3300 | Opponent - Philadelphia 76ers | Proj Pts - 18.6 | Value - 5.6x

Tyrese Maxey - PG

DraftKings - $5500 | Opponent - Miami Heat | Proj Pts - 29.8 | Value - 5.4x