NBA DFS picks and lineup: Daily fantasy advice for Fanduel and DraftKings - February 20th, 2021

The NBA will continue with a thrilling five-game NBA DFS slate tonight, providing fantasy participants with a player pool full of high-volume scorers.

Among the 10 teams set to take the floor tonight includes a matchup between two of the day's top projected NBA DFS picks, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

Perhaps the Daily Fantasy slate's highlight sees a rematch of the NBA Finals, as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat face up against LeBron James and the LA Lakers on national television.

Before finalizing any of the players for your NBA DFS lineup, read below to see the top studs and value picks available for each position in today's NBA fantasy pool.

Top Studs and Values for today's NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

Each player is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performance. They are listed with Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings.

NBA DFS Point Guard:

Stud: Damian Lillard

FD- $9900 DK - $10600 | Proj Pts FD - 51.5 DK - 53.9 | Value FD - 5.2x DK - 5.1x

NBA DFS option Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

With C.J. McCollum sidelined, Damian Lillard's role in the Portland Trail Blazers offensive is limitless. He is posting a 34% usage rate, which has elevated him to an MVP-caliber player.

In February, Lillard is averaging 30.2 points, 8.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game and his matchup against the Washington Wizards will likely only increase that. They play at the fastest pace in the NBA and are ranked in the bottom five for defensive efficiency.

Value: Coby White

FD- $5600 DK - $6100 | Proj Pts FD - 30.0 DK - 32.0 | Value FD - 5.4x DK - 5.2x

Coby White is a great NBA DFS value selection today, despite his inconsistency this season. Hee will be up against the Sacramento Kings, who are rank last in defensive efficiency, allowing 118.8 points per 100 possessions, via cleaningtheglass.com.

When White faced the Kings earlier this season, he scored a career-high 36 points and dished out six assists.

NBA DFS Shooting Guard:

Stud: Terry Rozier

$7000 DK - $7900 | Proj Pts FD - 37.5 DK - 38.6 | Value FD - 5.4x DK - 4.9x

NBA DFS option Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets

Over the last three games, Terry Rozier has averaged 36 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 61.3% from the field and 53.3% from three.

Look for Rozier to continue his hot scoring as he prepares to play the Golden State Warriors, who are on the second leg of their back-to-back.

Value: Tyrese Haliburton

FD- $5400 DK - $5800 | Proj Pts FD - 28.1 DK - 28.6 | Value FD - 5.2x DK - 4.9x

Tyrese Haliburton is in contention to win this year's rookie of the year award. In February, he is averaging 14.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton somehow fell to No. 12 in an underwhelming draft class. Here’s why teams are regretting passing on the Kings’ rook. 👑 👀 https://t.co/b1NuZ7nVw0 — theScore (@theScore) February 19, 2021

What makes Haliburton stand out amongst the other rookies in his class is his shot-making ability. According to The Athletic, Haliburton ranks seventh in the NBA in shot quality with a rating of 53.5.

NBA DFS Small Forward:

Stud: LeBron James

FD- $8900 DK - $8200| Proj Pts FD - 42.4 DK - 41.9 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 5.1x

NBA DFS option LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Averaging 25.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while playing under 35 minutes a game, LeBron James is on pace to earn his fifth MVP award. With Anthony Davis out of the lineup due to Achilles soreness, James will be relied upon even more in the upcoming weeks to produce at a high-level.

Expect him to have a big game coming off a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, as the LA Lakers have only lost back-to-back games once this season.

Value: Kelly Oubre Jr.

FD- $6600 DK - $6800 | Proj Pts FD - 33.5 DK - 33.5 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 4.9x

Kelly Oubre Jr. has scored over 30 fantasy points in seven of his previous nine games, making him a great NBA DFS value pick for his current listing price under 7k.

There is just no stopping Kelly Oubre Jr. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dlwbZHT6jG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 20, 2021

NBA DFS Power Forward:

Stud: Bam Adebayo

FD- $8800 DK - $8600 | Proj Pts FD - 40.3 DK - 42.1 | Value FD - 4.6x DK - 4.9x

NBA DFS option Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat

Though the Miami Heat have struggled this season, Bam Adebayo is still statistically one of the game's best front-court players. He is averaging a near double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds per game.

What has been most impressive about the 23-year-old is his ability to knock down shots from behind the arc. He is currently converting on 40% of his three-point attempts.

Look for Adebayo to have a big game against the LA Lakers as he will be matched up against a second-string player due to Anthony Davis being out.

Value: Davis Bertans

FD- $4700 DK - $5600 | Proj Pts FD - 20.7 DK - 21.5 | Value FD - 4.4x DK - 3.8x

Davis Bertans is coming off a career-high 35 points where he converted on nine three-pointers in his last outing.

Look for Bertans to have another strong showing tonight as he will be up against the Portland Trail Blazers, who have allowed the most fantasy points to the Power Forward position this season.

NBA DFS Center:

Stud: Enes Kanter

FD- $6200 DK - $6900 | Proj Pts FD - 39.6 DK - 41.1 | Value FD - 6.4x DK - 6.0x

NBA DFS Enes Kanter #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Enes Kanter has recorded a double-double in over 60% of his games since Jusuf Nurkic was sidelined with an injury.

Kanter is a great NBA DFS selection at the Center position as he prepares to face off against the Washington Wizards. The last time he went up against the Wizards this season, he scored 39 fantasy points.

Value: Cody Zellar

FD- $5100 DK - $6400 | Proj Pts FD - 27.9 DK - 27.6 | Value FD - 5.5x DK - 4.3x

Cody Zellar is averaging 10 points and eight rebounds this season for the Charlotte Hornets. He is a favorable DFS pick-up tonight, as he will be matched up against the smaller frontcourt of the Golden State Warriors tonight.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Derrick Jones Jr- SF/PF

FD- $4400 DK - $4400 | Proj Pts FD - 25.4 DK - 24.6 | Value FD - 5.8x DK - 5.6x

Malik Monk - SG/SF

FD- $4400DK - $5000 | Proj Pts FD - 25.5 DK - 27.5 | Value FD - 5.8x DK - 5.5x

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - SG

FD- $3500 DK - $3500 | Proj Pts FD - 21.3 DK - 21.9 | Value FD - 6.1x DK - 6.3x