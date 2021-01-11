NBA DFS picks and lineup: Daily fantasy prediction for Fanduel and Draftkings - January 11th, 2021

The NBA is prepared to have another 16 teams in action tonight to close out the last day of week three, and the NBA DFS player pool is loaded with quality talent.

The day's top projected NBA DFS pick, Andre Drummond, will face off against Jonas Vlanciunas and the Memphis Grizzlies as he tries to earn his Cleveland Cavaliers their sixth win of the season and go above .500.

However, the highlight of the NBA DFS slate is Tyrese Maxey, who will try to replicate his career-high 39 points when the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

With COVID-19 continuing to meddle with many of the league's top players, there are loads of value in young players with lower listing price tags, who will be seeing an increase in their playtime tonight.

This will allow you to have enough of your salary cap left over to pick up a superstar talent like Luka Doncic, who is averaging a triple-double in the last two games with 35.5 points, 12 assists, and 12.5 rebounds.

Below is a list of the players that possess great value and will likely put up a strong performance in their respective matchups tonight. Each position has both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG/SG - Tyrese Maxey

Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers

FD- $5200 DK - $4700 | Opponent - Atlanta Hawks | Proj Pts FD - 33.9 DK - 26.0 | Value FD - 7.3x DK - 8.2x

Tyrese Maxey is a must-have in NBA DFS today as he prepares to face off against the Atlanta Hawks. Coming off his career-high night, where he dropped 39 points against the Denver Nuggets, Maxey is listed at a 7+ value and reaches into the eights if you are playing on DraftKings.

Expect the Rookie guard to play over 40 minutes tonight and continue his excellent play, as the Philadelphia 76ers and are still without their two stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, due to health and safety protocols.

NBA DFS: PG/SG - Terry Rozier

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

FD- $6700 DK - $6500 | Opponent - New York Knicks | Proj Pts FD - 31.4 DK - 31.2 | Value FD - 4.7x DK - 4.8x

Terry Rozier is having his best season as a pro this year, averaging 20.3 points a game and shooting 43.8% from three.

Look for Rozier to have a big performance tonight as he is up against the New York Knicks, who have given up over 100 points in every game since the New Year.

NBA DFS: SF - Cam Reddish

Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

FD- $4500 DK - $5100 | Opponent - Philadelphia 76ers | Proj Pts FD - 24.3 DK - 24.1 | Value FD - 5.4x DK - 4.7x

Cam Reddish is a great NBA DFS value pick who has started to come into his own during his previous outing. The second-year guard put up 21 points and converted 83% of his foul shots against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Look for Cam Reddish to record a season-high performance and earn extra minutes against the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers, now that Bogdanvovic is out with a fractured right knee, via Adrian Wojnarowski,

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic has a fractured right knee, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2021

NBA DFS: PF - Domantas Sabonis

Memphis Grizzlies v Indiana Pacers

FD- $9200 DK - $9300 | Opponent -Sacramento Kings | Proj Pts FD - 48.1 DK - 49.4 | Value FD - 5.2x DK - 5.3x

Domantas Sabonis is a must-have at the Power Forward position in today's NBA DFS lineup. Sabonis is having another All-Star season, scoring 21.6 points a game and 12.6 rebounds.

The 24-year-old has proven to be his team's best player and will likely put up 25+ points against the Sacramento Kings, who in the last two weeks have recorded the worst defensive efficiency in the league, via cleaningtheglass.com.

NBA DFS: C - Deandre Ayton

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

FD- $6700 DK - $7300 | Opponent - Washington Wizards | Proj Pts FD - 39.2 DK - 39.8 | Value FD - 5.9x DK - 5.5x

Deandre Ayton is projected to earn 39+ daily fantasy points tonight, making him a great NBA value pickup at $6700 for FanDeul or $7300 for DraftKings.

Ayton is having his most productive season as a professional this year with a 59% field goal percentage. Look for the 22-year-old to score easy points against the Washinton Wizards, who are tied for the worst record in the league.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Danny Green - SG/SF

FD- $4800 DK - $4700 | Proj Pts FD - 28.6 DK - 29.9 | Value FD - 6.0x DK - 6.4x

Dakota Mathia - SG

FD- $4100 DK - $3900 | Proj Pts FD - 22.9 DK - 23.0 | Value FD - 5.6x DK - 5.9x

Cameron Johnson - SF/PF

FD- $4300 DK - $4200 | Proj Pts FD - 23.0 DK - 23.2 | Value FD - 5.4x DK - 5.5x

Austin Rivers - PG

FD- $4900 DK - $5300 | Proj Pts FD - 25.0 DK - 27.4 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 5.2x