NBA DFS picks and lineup: Daily fantasy prediction for Fanduel and Draftkings - January 13th, 2021

The NBA DFS player pool will be impacted again tonight, as three NBA games on the Wednesday slate have been postponed due to health and safety protocols.

However, there are still 14 star-studded teams set to take the floor tonight. This includes the day's top projected NBA DFS pick, Luka Doncic, who is back in action tonight against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

Perhaps the Daily Fantasy slate's highlight sees Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets face off against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in a cross-town rivalry.

If you plan to center your daily fantasy roster around players like Luka Donic, Kevin Durant, or LeBron James - who will battle Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 8 PM ET - it will be important to find low-listing/high-value players to compensate for the aforementioned trio's hefty price tag.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

Before finalizing any of your NBA DFS Lineup's, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Wednesday slate, determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG/SG - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Cam Reddish.

FD- $7400 DK - $7200 | Opponent - Dallas Mavericks | Proj Pts FD - 35.3 DK - 35.9 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 5.0x

LaMelo Ball is turning into a must-have NBA DFS pick with his 7k range price tag. In Ball's last three games, he is averaging one assist shy of a triple-double.

19-year-old LaMelo Ball is the youngest player in NBA history with a triple double!



21 PTS

10 REB

10 AST

1 TO

9/10 FG

3/4 3PT pic.twitter.com/aR0JoCvu7W — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 10, 2021

Expect the Rookie of the Year favorite to fill that stat sheet again tonight, as he prepares to take on the Dallas Mavericks, who will have five players out due to health and safety protocols.

NBA DFS: PG/SG - Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers of the New York Knicks attempts a layup against Bismack Biyombo.

FD- $4500 DK - $5300 | Opponent - Brooklyn Nets | Proj Pts FD - 24.3 DK - 26.6 | Value FD - 5.9x DK - 5.0x

Austin Rivers has shown great stretches of form for the New York Knicks this season since returning from a nagging groin injury that he suffered in the offseason. Rivers is shooting a career-best 50.8% from the field to start the year.

You can expect Rivers to continue to grow into his role in the New York Knicks' offense, as he recorded a season-high 37:50 minutes in his last outing.

NBA DFS: SF/PF - Josh Hart

Josh Hart of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after a three-point shot.

FD- $4400 DK - $5400 | Opponent - LA Clippers | Proj Pts FD - 24.9 DK - 25.5 | Value FD - 5.7x DK - 4.7x

Josh Hart is a great NBA DFS value pickup with a projected 25 fantasy points.

Hart is coming off a season-best performance, where he scored 19 points and collected 8 rebounds.

Watch out for the fourth-year forward to continue his good form against the LA Clippers, who rank in the bottom five for defensive efficiency. They are allowing 116.2 points per 100 possessions per cleaningtheglass.com.

NBA DFS: SF/PF - Wes Iwundu

Wes Iwundu of the Dallas Mavericks.

FD- $3500 DK - $3200 | Opponent - Charolotte Hornets | Proj Pts FD - 19.5 DK - 20.1 | Value FD - 5.6x DK - 6.3x

Wes Iwundu is the NBA DFS value pick of the day, coming in at 5.6x value for FanDuel and 6.3x for DraftKings.

Iwundu impressed his teammates and coaches in his last performance, recording a +17 plus/minus. Expect Iwundu to see an increase in playing time tonight, as the Dallas Mavericks are shorthanded due to multiple players being out for health and safety protocols.

"Wes Iwundu did a tremendous job off the bench." - Rick Carlisle — The Kobe Beef (@TheKobeBeef) January 10, 2021

NBA DFS: C - Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks dunks an alley-oop pass.

FD- $6000 DK - $5800 | Opponent - Brooklyn Nets | Proj Pts FD - 27.6 DK - 27.9 | Value FD - 4.6x DK - 4.8x

Mitchell Robinson's 6k price tag makes him a great NBA DFS value pick at the Center position. The New York Knicks' center is averaging a double-double this season with 17.8 points and 11 rebounds.

Look for Robinson to notch up good numbers tonight as he takes on the Brooklyn Nets, who have given up an average of 118.5 points in their last two games.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

James Johnson - PF

FD- $4200 DK - $23.5 | Proj Pts FD - 23.3 DK - 23.5 | Value FD - 5.6x DK - 6.0x

Patrick Beverley - PG

FD- $4000 DK - $4700 | Proj Pts FD - 21.5 DK - 22.5 | Value FD - 5.4x DK - 4.8x

Nickeil Alexander-Walker - PG/SG

FD- $3800 DK - $3100 | Proj Pts FD - 22.4 DK - 23.3 | Value FD - 7.5x DK - 5.2x