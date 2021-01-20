NBA DFS picks and lineup: Daily fantasy prediction for Fanduel and Draftkings - January 20th, 2021

Wednesday's NBA DFS slate consists of 10 games, meaning that fantasy owners will have an NBA DFS player pool filled with superstar talent.

Among the potential NBA DFS picks in action tonight will be Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo along with John Wall, as the Rockets face Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at 9:30 PM ET.

Kyrie Irving is also expected to return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup and play his first game with his new teammate, James Harden, against Andre Drummond and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 PM ET.

Should Irving, Booker, or Oladipo be the main centerpiece in your Wednesday NBA DFS lineup? If so, what value players are available in today's player pool to help offset the costs of the bigger names?

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

Before finalizing any of your NBA DFS Lineup's, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Wednesday slate. The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Ja Morant

FD- $7900 DK - $7300 | Opponent - Portland Trail Blazers | Proj Pts FD - 39.6 DK - 36.8 | Value FD - 5.0x DK - 5.0x

Advertisement

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant looked 100% healthy in his second game back after missing nearly three weeks with an ankle injury.

Morant scored 17 points, dished out 10 assists in his last outing, and came up clutch in the fourth quarter to earn his team a win over the Pheonix Suns.

Drive and kick ✅

Drive and finish ✅

Take the charge ✅



Ja Morant making PLAYS down the stretch to lift the @memgrizz to 5 straight wins! pic.twitter.com/aAgjPXN1YR — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2021

Expect the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year to continue his impressive play against the Portland Trail Blazers, who have given up over 105 points in 12 of their 14 games this season

NBA DFS: SG - Tyler Herro

Advertisement

FD- $6100 DK - $7000 | Opponent - Toronto Raptors | Proj Pts FD - 29.7 DK - 29.5 | Value FD - 4.9x DK - 4.2x

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat goes up for a layup.

Tyler Herro turned 21 today. The young guard has been on a tear of late, averaging 32.5 points in his late two games.

65 points over his last two games. Back-to-back career-high nights.



Tyler Herro is still going 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/K7JHNt6F1P — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 13, 2021

Expect the Miami Heat star to continue his hot shooting against the Toronto Raptors, a team he shot 50% from the field against during the preseason.

NBA DFS: SF - Kelly Oubre Jr.

FD- $5400 DK - $5500 | Opponent - San Antonio Spurs | Proj Pts FD - 26.2 DK - 26.5 | Value FD - 4.9x DK - 4.8x

Advertisement

Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Golden State Warriors dunks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is a great NBA DFS value pick. The 25-year-old seemed to find his offensive rhythm during the Golden State Warriors' latest victory over the LA Lakers.

Oubre Jr. scored 23 points on 50% shooting and recorded a season-high 37:05 minutes.

Look for Oubre Jr. to continue his season-high performance, as he seems to have settled into his new role with the Warriors and gained the trust of his coach, Steve Kerr.

NBA DFS: PF - John Collins

FD- $6600 DK - $6900 | Opponent - Detroit Pistons | Proj Pts FD - 31.8 DK - 31.3 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 4.6x

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks.

John Collins is projected to score over 30 fantasy points tonight against the Detroit Pistons, making him a great NBA DFS value selection at his under 7k listing price.

Collins is averaging 15.6 points this season and is shooting 61.5% from inside the three-point arc.

Expect Collins to have a huge scoring night against the Detriot Pistons, who are allowing their opponents to shoot an expected field goal rating of 58.5%, via cleaningtheglass.com.

NBA DFS: C - Enes Kanter

Advertisement

FD- $6300 DK - $6300 | Opponent - Memphis Grizzlies | Proj Pts FD - 38.5 DK - 38.0 | Value FD - 6.1x DK - 6.0x

Enes Kanter of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Enes Kanter is the must-have value pick in today's daily fantasy tournaments. With Jusuf Nurkic being sidelined with a broken wrist, Kanter has moved into the Portland Trail Blazers' starting lineup.

Look for Kanter to produce a double-double tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, as he is averaging 10.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in his previous two outings.

Enes Kanter first start of the season:



12 PTS

15 REB

3 AST

2 STL

5 BLK



The Blazers have won 5 of their last 6. pic.twitter.com/K5za4WLfvg — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 17, 2021

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

DeAndre Jordan - C

FD- $4800 DK - $5500 | Proj Pts FD - 28.0 DK - 29.6 | Value FD - 5.8x DK - 5.4x

T.J. McConnell - PG

Advertisement

FD- $4100 DK - $3800 | Proj Pts FD - 21.9 DK - 22.9 | Value FD - 5.3x DK - 6.0x

Carmelo Anthony - SF/PF

FD- $4100 DK - $4700 | Proj Pts FD - 22.9 DK - 22.1 | Value FD - 5.6x DK - 4.7x

Yesterday's NBA DFS Outcome

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Tuesday NBA DFS slate was limited due to just two games tipping off. However, four out of five of our NBA DFS value picks scored double-digit points last night and played a key role in their teams' offense.

Below you will see a recap of how our recommended value players performed.

Do note that NBA DFS value picks are players you include in your fantasy lineups to offset the bigger name stars' larger salary price.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14 points | 5 rebounds | 7 assists

Jordan Clarkson: 18 points | 6 rebounds | 6 assists

Brandon Ingram: 17 points | 3 rebounds | 4 assists

Darius Bazley: 12 points | 2 rebounds | 0 assists

Steven Adams: 6 points | 9 rebounds | 1 assist